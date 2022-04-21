Improvements to roads leading to more safety and better traffic flow are coming to fruition five years after the City of Lafayette and the state took a hard look at issues in the city.
A March 2017 study has led to a traffic light installation at Ellington Drive and Highway 52 Bypass West.
The city road near Pat Parker Memorial Field is also getting a makeover on Bratton Avenue, forcing school traffic to find a detour road, and no through traffic is allowed until construction is complete.
Miller Road, a back road many students and parents have begun to use more frequently, leads to the back entrance of the Macon County High and Junior High Schools. There have been many close-calls as passers-by utilize the road to access the schools, thus avoiding the main road on HWY 52.
The week of April 11, crews widened the narrow-road, making a safer route for back-road drivers.
The City of Lafayette and the Tennessee Department of Transportation initiated the SR-52/SR-10 Corridor Study in March 2017 after the city made a successful application for Tennessee Community Transportation Planning Grant funds. The study identified recommendations for improvements and safety along State Road 52 in Lafayette.
This study identified transportation mobility and safety concerns that included: lack of turning lanes, inefficient traffic control at certain intersections, perception, that in certain segments, SR-52 has a cross-section that does not align with traffic demand or community needs, lack of access control and lack of vehicular and pedestrian mobility.
The study noted traffic often cuts through local roads to avoid driving through the town square. Maneuverability of trucks along the State Road 52 corridor is restricted by tight turning radii and inadequate turn lanes. Pedestrian and bike routes could be improved with an increase in the number of sidewalks and improved access management. Strengthening active transportation and discouraging truck traffic through the downtown are concerns. There are safety concern issues regarding the need for improved signalization at several intersections along the route.
Five years later, in 2022, Lafayette’s City of Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore was pleased to announce the state of Tennessee has now began working on some critical issues, and installed the much needed stoplight at the Ellington Drive and Highway 52 Bypass West intersection in front of Tractor Supply Company.
“This project was begun under the previous Lafayette City Mayor Mr. Richard Driver and it has taken this long for it to finally be funded,” Willmore said, adding, “County Mayor Steve Jones and myself went to Nashville last fall and met with Paul Diggs who is with the Department of Transportation, and State Rep. Kelly Keisling about the need for the light and also the need to resurface College Street.
Diggs was under the impression that section of College Street was a city street, when it actually is a portion of Highway 10. Just a short time after the meeting, College Street was resurfaced.
“All in all the credit for the new stop lights goes to Mayor Steve Jones, Representative Kelly Keisling and past Mayor Richard Driver — as he was the mayor that got the ball rolling a few years ago. The lights have been installed and the state will let them sit and blink for at least seven days, so people can get use to it before they start actually using it,” Willmore said, “So please just be patient and cautious, because something like this, at a four-way stop, will be hard to get use to.”
Crashes were another area studied in the CTPG grant, along State Road 52, beginning with the first traffic light at Brattontown Circle West, where that location recorded 18 crashes. The intersection of 52 & Brattontown Circle East recorded six crashes; 52 and Church Street, 10 crashes; 52 and Ellington Drive, 26 crashes; 52 at Spring Hollow Road, three crashes; 52 and Red Boiling Springs West, 11 crashes; 52 and Sneed Bulivard/Oak Street, 24 crashes; 52 and Days Road, five crashes; and SR-10 at Burtrum Lane, three crashes.
Since 2010, the following cross-roads crashes saw higher rates than state statistical averages: Brattontown Circle West and East, and Ellington Drive and Days Road intersections.
