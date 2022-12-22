Since the vote on Nov. 8 approving liquor by the drink and packaged liquor sales, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore and City Attorney James White Jr. have had several interested parties contact them.

“The day after the results, we began getting the calls. ‘What do I do, where are the applications,’ and more,” White said.

