Since the vote on Nov. 8 approving liquor by the drink and packaged liquor sales, Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore and City Attorney James White Jr. have had several interested parties contact them.
“The day after the results, we began getting the calls. ‘What do I do, where are the applications,’ and more,” White said.
Wilmore said, “The city has 12 or more parties that are interested. Of that number, there are four or more wanting to open a package retail store.”
One restauranteur that would like to add liquor by the drink is Roberto Perez, owner of La Tia Restaurant. He said he is glad the measure passed, and he has put in an application. Perez noted that his restaurant currently serves beer, “but I know my customers would love to have a margarita or other beverage with their meal. I think the city, should be happy as well, as they can start receiving more taxes from the sales. Increased taxes on alcohol, is just a bonus for them.”
Applicants will need a certificate of compliance from the state, White said
“The certificate ensures the restaurant or business owners complies with all building/structure regulations for safety, such as doors and entrances that the city will inspect,” White said. “The state requires that any business that serves or sells liquor can not be within 300 feet of schools, practice fields, church or public gathering areas. A background check of the owners is required as well.”
Once the inspection is complete, the city will send the Certificate of Compliance and application to the state for approval from the Alcohol and Beverage Commission.
“Once the application goes to the state for approval, it is out of the hands of local government. It will then be strictly up to the state to approve,” White said. “Once the state and city requirements have been approved, the applicant will need to appear before Lafayette Beer Board to finalize.”
White also emphasized that the new liquor laws apply only to Lafayette.
“I also want to be clear that the vote was for any restaurant, business or retail outlets within the city limits of Lafayette,” he said. “The rest of the county will remain under the ordinances and laws that are currently in place.”
