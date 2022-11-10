The water is back on in Lafayette — sort of — and city employees will be getting holiday bonuses this year, thanks to city council action Oct. 31.
The council unanimously voted to give all full-time employees of the city of Lafayette $500 bonuses. They will go to about 85 workers, while the city’s limited number of part-time employees will get $250.
Residential and commercial construction, at least the part that requires water service, can resume in Lafayette with the council’s decision to once again issue water taps.
The city paused the issuance of new water taps in September in response to global supply chain issues that have made getting parts to connect customers to water service hard to come by. When the city got down to about 10 water taps, it issued the moratorium so that it had parts in case of problems with existing connections.
Now, Mayor Jerry Wilmore said, the city is comfortable releasing a limited number of taps. Under the new policy adopted, new-service customers can apply for up to five water taps at a time. When those taps are installed, they may apply for five more. Only the primary owner/contractor can apply for the taps; no additional family members will be allowed to apply on a contractor’s behalf.
The ordinance also states that taps will be installed in four to six weeks from time of application and if supplies run low, the water supervisor has the discretion to slow installation of new taps.
, so the city council has decided to hold onto its remaining equipment for water taps to ensure repairs can be made to existing properties.
Lafayette only has enough parts for 10 water taps, meaning any new construction for the time being will not be able to tap into the water supply.
The council’s vote was 4-2.
The city has been searching for parts that would allow for issuing taps to customers, but until recently had been unsuccessful, either because the parts are in such demand and unavailable or are promised contractually to another city, which was the case while shopping in Nashville, Wilmore said.
Wilmore said that demand for taps is high, as construction is continuing to boom in Lafayette, such as the 24-home residential project planned for an area near Key Park.
Wilmore said the problem was not the fact that city is now using digital taps, but with getting a part that helps secure the taps to the lines.
In other action, the council also began an effort to change how many votes it takes to pass a resolution, ordinance or motion. In the past, it has taken four votes from the six-member council to approve anything. The mayor only casts votes to break ties. If approved by the state General Assembly, the charter amendment would change that to a simple majority of a quorum.
So, if four council members are present, that is a quorum. In the past, those four would have to vote unanimously to pass an ordinance. If the change occurs, it will take three votes to pass the ordinance in this scenario.
Wilmore also announced that the airport has reopened after being closed for three months for a $3.5 million project resurfacing most of the runway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.