The water is back on in Lafayette — sort of — and city employees will be getting holiday bonuses this year, thanks to city council action Oct. 31.

The council unanimously voted to give all full-time employees of the city of Lafayette $500 bonuses. They will go to about 85 workers, while the city’s limited number of part-time employees will get $250.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.