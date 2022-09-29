Mayor Jerry Wilmore and the City Council are working to bring new industry to Macon County. They are seeking a certification from the state for 130 acres of the Donoho property, which was purchased in July.
The city and county contributed $800,000 each to the property. With the assistance of the Upper Cumberland Development District and Tennessee Central, they secured a $1 million Site Development Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.