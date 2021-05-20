Former Macon County High standout Paige Clark was recently named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference Team as selected by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Clark is one of five University of Tennessee at Martin softball players recognized.
Sophomores Alexis Groet and Kaitlyn Kelley were first-team honorees, while Clark and Kaci Fuller are on the second team.
Groet, Kelley and Shyanne Sheffield are among the 12 players on the all-newcomer squad.
Clark was named All-OVC for the second time in her career.
She started all 46 games for the Skyhawks, helping the team to a 27-19 overall record and a 16-15 mark in OVC play.
Clark produced a .372 batting average, a .478 slugging percentage, an .875 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) and compiled 25 runs, 58 hits, 10 doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases.
She struck out just five times this season and ranked among the top 10 in the OVC in hits (second), batting average (sixth), doubles (ninth) and stolen bases (ninth).
She led the team with 21 multi-hit games, had an eight-game hitting streak, and stole multiple bases five times this spring.
Over her career, Clark ranks second in program history with a .348 batting average, sixth with 70 steals and seventh with five triples.
