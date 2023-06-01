School might be out for the summer, but there’s still work going on at two institutions in Macon County.
As students enjoy their breaks from class, construction crews are hard at work, building a new gymnasium at Red Boiling Springs Elementary and an extension that includes additional classroom space at Macon County High School.
“The elementary gym is going in at RBES, and it’s progressing really nicely,” Macon County Director of Schools Shawn Carter said. “They’ve made a lot of headway on it. The frame of the structure is standing now, and they’re beginning to lay some of the blocks. The addition is at MCHS, and (crews) are working away on it.”
Growth in Macon County is one reason why these two projects were needed.
“Growth has hit the school system very hard, which is one reason why (the projects were started),” Carter said. “The age of the buildings and the need for space is what’s driving the elementary-school project we’re undertaking.”
According to Carter, the progress at Red Boiling Springs Elementary is ahead of schedule. The construction is expected to be completed around Christmas break.
“The gym at RBES was in the worst shape of any area that we had that we use for physical education,” Carter said. “It was too small. It wasn’t ventilated very well, and it was just in bad shape.”
The new gym will be a place where the entire school can come together.
“In addition to being able to have more room for (students) doing physical activity during PE (physical education) classes, one of the greatest benefits to us is that we don’t have an auditorium or anywhere that we can hold family events,” Red Boiling Springs Elementary Principal Leslie Goad said. “This gym is going to give us the opportunity to be able to open the doors to our parents and have all of our students in there all at once.”
The benefits of the new gym are expected to be more than just educationally.
“There’s lots of benefits,” Goad said. “Our kids are certainly going to benefit in an educational way, but I also feel like it’s going to have a huge impact on our families and our community involvement.”
The addition to MCHS will include seven classrooms, a lab and two sets of bathrooms.
“There’s an average of about 30 kids in a class,” Carter said. “With seven classrooms and a lab, (there will be space provided) for around 240 students.”
The subjects taught in the classrooms have yet to be determined.
“The lab, I believe, is an art lab,” Carter said. “The rest of them will just be standard classrooms that can be for anything.”
Construction on the addition is expected to be completed by the start of the 2024-2025 school year. The project should aid both students and teachers.
“It’ll allow us to not have overcrowded classrooms,” Carter said. “Of course, it’ll allow for more square footage. Any time that you can decrease the number of students per classroom and your ratio goes down ,the students get more undivided attention with the teacher. We’ve got several teachers that don’t have their own classrooms and rotate rooms, so the fact that the teacher can be settled in one place will make their instruction better because their materials are all right there.”
