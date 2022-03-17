The Macon County Commission undertook several items of business at its March 7 Committee of the Whole Meeting, including County Mayor Steve Jones bringing to the board’s attention the need for upgrades on lights at the Macon County Fairgrounds in the near future.
“The lights at the fairgrounds are getting old,” Jones said. “It’s one of those things I wanted to bring to their attention, so that they would have to time to look into it. We need to look at it down the road as one of those things we will have to do.”
While Jones said he has not explored how much it would cost the county to replace the lights both at the fairgrounds and the baseball and softball parks that are on the property, he knows it will not be cheap. He is hopeful that the county can land a grant that might help offset some of the costs.
“They’re expensive. I have no idea what it would cost,” Jones said. “But some time we’ve got to start looking at. I’m going to be looking and trying to find a grant down the road that would pay for some lights. There are three different ballparks and then the fairgrounds that have lighting out there that we will need to be thinking about in the future.”
Speaking of grants, the county commission also discussed the Farmers Market and the possibility of getting a tourism grant to build a pavillion at Key Park for it.
“We voted to take bids for a pavillion to be put over on the Key Park area where the Farmers Market is located,” Jones said. “We are eligible for a $50,000 tourism grant. That’s where the funding will come from that.”
The county is on a timetable, however, to use the grant and complete the project.
“We’ve got to have it completed by August, and we are taking bids now,” Jones said.
The county has also applied for a Community Block Development Grant that would purchase a new tanker truck for the Willette Fire Department.
“We’re applying for a Community Development Block Grant, because the Willette Fire Department has been needing a new tanker truck. The one they are using now is quite old, and we can use a CDBG Grant to get a new one for them,” Jones said.
The county already has one fire truck ordered for the Red Boiling Springs Fire Department.
In other business, the commission accepted the resignation of Macon County School Board member Jed Goad, who resigned last month after he notified the board that he had moved outside his district.
Goad represented Districts 1 and 2, which encompasses the eastern part of Macon County, including Red Boiling Springs and the Willette community.
Anyone wishing to be a candidate to fill out the term should notify the commission in order to have their name brought before the board for a vote.
