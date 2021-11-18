The Macon County Commission is facing the continued discussion of whether or not to retain its five constables.
At the Nov. 1 meeting, Commissioner Kyle Petty, who is a sergeant for the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, brought up his concern regarding potential liability on the county’s behalf of having constables and the possibility that they do not have the proper law enforcement training necessary to properly carry out their duties, which include arrest powers.
“There are some stipulations that they have to do,” Macon County Mayor Steve Jones said. “They have arrest powers. Typically a constable is voted in their district that they live in to act in that district. It’s one of those things that the commissioners are just looking at what kind of liability is there. They want to make sure they are trained and have the training. That’s the biggest thing.”
Petty suggested to the commission that the constable positions be abolished before the 2022 election takes place next year. There are five constables in Macon County, and they represent districts in the same fashion that the school board represents. Constable is an elected position in each of those five districts.
After discussion, Jones said that the commission would need to get recommendations from County Attorney Guy Hollimon on the matter.
There have been efforts at least twice before in Macon County to eliminate the constable position. The motion brought before the commission in the Nov. 1 meeting passed by an 11-5 margin with one member abstaining. That vote was the first step in the process and would be deferred to the legislative body for approval.
According to Jones, any move to abolish the constable positions in the county would require two different votes by the commission and would need a two-third majority in order to send it to the state legislature to make the change.
“It’s a state thing. The commissioners would have to vote on that. It would take two meetings. It’s just in discussion now of what’s going on,” Jones said. “There was a motion by a commissioner (Petty) to abolish it, but it will be brought back before the commissioners. That was only a motion to take it to the legislative body for further discussion. It will be a decision that will be made by the commissioners. It will take two-thirds of the vote to make a decision on it at two separate meetings. They’ve got to decide if they want to go forward or not.”
