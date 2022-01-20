The Macon County Commission was scheduled to vote in its Jan. 18 meeting regarding the purchase of the land to expand the county’s industrial park.
The Commission voted 16-2 with one abstaining in its Jan. 5 meeting to proceed with the purchase of the property that is currently owned by Glen Harold Donoho and Polly Donoho and sits adjacent to the city’s industrial park.
County Mayor Steve Jones told the commissioners at the Jan. 5 meeting about the $1 million site development grant the county had received from the State of Tennessee and stated that putting that money toward the purchase of the approximately 130 acres of land would bring the cost of buying the property down from $20,000 per acre to just around $12,538 per acre.
The county has a five-year option to buy on the Donoho land, but that option expires this year, according to what Jones told the commissioners before the vote.He stated that the commissioners would need to decide whether or not to buy the land. He also let them know that if they decide not to purchase the land that the $1 million site development grant would have to be returned to the State of Tennessee.
Once the land is purchased, however, Jones informed that commission that the county could reapply for an Invest Prep Grant, which could be used for utilities and access roads to be constructed on the new land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.