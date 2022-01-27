The Macon County Commission voted in its Jan. 18 meeting to go through with the purchase of 10 acres of land from the City of Lafayette to use for building a new county administration building.
The land is located on Highway 52 in Lafayette and adjoins the entrance of the city’s Winding Stairs Nature Trail. The city council had voted to sell the land to the county back in December for $205,000 or $20,500 per acre.
“We purchased land from the City of Lafayette. We purchased the 10 acres,” County Mayor Steve Jones said.
There is also the possibility that at a later date, the county will purchase two more acres of property in that same area to be able to expand or put other county buildings on the site.
“We have not purchased the extra two acres. It’s not for sale yet. The city is looking at selling us that at a later date if it becomes available,” Jones said.
Now that the Macon County Commission has voted to buy the land, the next step in the process is to finalize all the paperwork of the property transfer and the deed, and then to begin the course of getting together architect plans, as well as all the site and land plans for what the property will need for the building.
“The commissioners would like to do it right away, but there is a lot of paperwork. We’ve got to get deeds and all that,” Jones said. “We’ve got to get a design development. It will take a few months to get all the design and the paperwork and everything. We’ll be working on the design as the paperwork is being done.”
Jones already has a meeting this week with an architectural firm to get some options that he can show the county commission at a meeting in the near future.
“I’m supposed to meet with the architects next week, and they’re supposed to give me some ideas that I can carry to the commission” Jones said.
The other potential benefit is that the area around the Winding Stairs Nature Trail will be improved once the new county administration building is constructed there. One benefit is that the county would likely pave the driveway to Winding Stair’s entrance that is currently gravel.
