As the county is considering the possibility of building a new vocational school, there has been much discussion about the option of raising the wheel tax in Macon County.
Although, at this time, it is far from a done deal, lawmakers are deliberating on how the project will be funded.
However, talk of raising the wheel tax has some folks uneasy as it would put Macon County’s wheel tax higher than any other county in the state.
“Lake County has the highest wheel tax,” said Macon County Mayor Steve Jones. “It’s at $99.50. So, yes, Macon County would be the highest by $.50 (if the wheel tax is increased). The wheel tax would be $100 even.”
While some county commissioners have voiced their concerns regarding the possible tax increase, others recognize the need for a vocational school in the area and are ready to consider all options.
“Every kid doesn’t need to go to college,” said district 3 commissioner Benton Bartley. “They go to college and get degrees that there is no demand for and come out $100,000 in debt. These kids could go over here (to the vocational school) and be an auto mechanic and get a good job and make a good living. For kids that don’t want to go to college, but maybe they’re gifted in auto mechanics or whatever, if they make a productive member of society that raises a family and pays their taxes, then, we’ve made a homerun.”
District 4 commissioner Justin Dyer added, “The general public feels like they’ve been lied to already over that whole thing. It (the tax increase) is going to sunset in 30 to 40 years. Am I going to push this on to my children’s children?”
According to Macon County Attorney Guy Holliman, an increase in the wheel tax could have a sunset clause attached, meaning that after a specified length of time, the tax automatically will end.
“I know there was a question about sunsetting, and yes, you can absolutely sunset the increase if you put in there that once the vocational school is paid off, that increase is automatically sun-setted and goes away,” said Holliman. “If you make the decision for it to be sun-setted, then, it becomes law, and it is sun-setted.”
Holliman continued by saying that the choice made by the county commissioners regarding the funding of a new vocational school should not necessarily be viewed as passing down a burden to the next generation but as an opportunity.
“There are two ways we can look at what we’re doing,” said Holliman. “We are either putting burdens on (our children) for the future or we are giving them opportunities, or both. If we give them opportunities, then, they’ll be able to pay for the burdens. That’s something you have to wrestle with. That’s just one of the things that you have to weigh ... if you’re going to give them opportunities, and with those opportunities carry a little bit of responsibility.
“If we train our young folks to do (vocational) jobs, we guarantee the future.”
On Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the Macon County Courthouse, the Macon County Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss funding options for a new vocational school.
