Wheel tax photo

County commissioners are considering raising the wheel tax in Macon County as one option to fund a new vocational school, which would make it the highest wheel tax in the state.

 File

As the county is considering the possibility of building a new vocational school, there has been much discussion about the option of raising the wheel tax in Macon County.

Although, at this time, it is far from a done deal, lawmakers are deliberating on how the project will be funded.

