The Macon County Commission ended further movement of the resurfaced constable abolishment discussion during its meeting on Nov. 15 following a 11-5 vote on Nov. 1.
County Attorney Guy Holliman explained to the commissioners gathered that in order to abolish the five constable positions, which currently serve Macon County, it would require a notification in the newspaper about the commissions plans followed by a public hearing regarding the matter.
“It was one of those situations that we need to give public notice on in advance and give people an opportunity if they wanted to speak,” County Mayor Steve Jones said. “Sometimes people speak on something that has been brought up, but typically the public comments are made at the first meeting when we bring something out. Then the commissioners have time to think about what the people have said and make a decision on it.”
If the process moved forward after that, there is a requirement of two consecutive votes with a two-third majority voting in favor of abolishing the office to remove constables from Macon County.
Constables are additional law enforcement officers who are elected for four-year terms and represent various districts of the county.
In the Nov. 1 meeting, Commissioner Kyle Petty, who is also a sergeant with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, brought the matter to the floor, and it received 11 votes to bring it up for discussion regarding abolishment at the Nov. 15 meeting.
After the county attorney explained the steps required, Petty again brought the motion up before the body. However, this time, there was no second to the motion and therefore the matter never reached the point of a vote or further discussion.
There were several people present at the county commission meeting last Monday night who showed up in support of keeping the constables.
“We had one commissioner (Petty) that brought it up and he’s the one that made the motion originally, but the one that seconded [the motion] apparently didn’t want to second it. He’d rather just let the constables stay. A motion was made and it died for a lack of a second,” Jones explained.
The concept of eliminating the constables has been brought up a few times in the past, but each time the constable position has staved off elimination, in large part because there appears to be public support for keeping the offices. Jones indicated that several people had contacted him about the matter and voiced their support for keeping the constables.
“Anytime you have a group that comes forward, the commissioners will consider that, and that’s what they did. I think they could see that the public (was for it) and I know the ones that talked to me — I had three or four calls on it and discussions about it- and everyone that had contacted me was in support of keeping them,” Jones said. “They’re two sides always to this issue, but at this time, the commissioners just chose to let it die for now.”
