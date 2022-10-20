Macon County Trap Team to have fundraiser shoot
The Macon County Trap Team will have a fundraiser shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1750 Days Road.
Shoot games will include Annie Oakley, crusher five in the hole and more.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and other items will be served.
There will be a Macon County Trap Boosters raffle of a winner’s choice of either a Kimber Custom LW Shadow Ghost 45 or a Hatfield 28 gauge 28 in barrel.
For more information, call 615-388-5107.
Willette fire department plans chili supper, hay ride
The Willette Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday will have a chili supper and hay ride at 1878 Willette Road in Red Boiling Springs. The supper is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The hay ride begins at 7 p.m.
There will be homemade soup, homemade pimento cheese sandwiches, chili and drinks for $8.
For more information, contact James or Glenda York at 615-699-2338.
Trunk-or-Treat event set for Oct. 29 at church
Lafayette Church of Christ will have a Trunk-or-Treat event at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church.
The event is open to the public and will continue until 7 p.m. There will be candy and chili provided.
The #37150 Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 31
The #37150 Trunk or Treat will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 on Market Street in downtown Red Boiling Springs.
Set-up starts at 4:30 p.m.
The entry fee for participating vehicles is $10. There is no cost for trunk or treaters.
Vendors will include Pelican’s Snoballs, Soups by Service Learning and Lone Star BBQ, with music provided by DJ Danny.
Art in Real Life photo contest Nov. 3-9
Citizens Bank and the Macon County Arts Council will present Art in Real Life from Nov. 3-9 at the bank’s main office at 400 Hwy. 52 By-Pass West.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 21. For entry forms, contact Pat Bailey and leave a message at 615-388-2561 or email dbailey@nctc.com.
Meadorville Missionary plans Wednesday prayer meetings
Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer meeting Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. The prayer meeting will continue on Wednesdays until revival begins Oct. 16.
Red Hill Missionary to have revival services
Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church revival services will begin Oct. 16.
Lafayette Missionary to have hayride, concert
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church will have a hayride fellowship Saturday. There will be games for children beginning at 2 p.m., a potluck supper at 5 p.m., and a hayride at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Also, Bro. Johnathan Wilburn will be in concert at the church at 2 p.m. Sunday. Everyone is invited.
The church has a Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. There are classes for both youth and adults. Everyone is invited.
Community center to have annual consignment sale
Pleasant Shade Community Center will have a large fall consignment sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Concessions will be available.
For more information, call 615-677-6514 or 615-683-7525.
Beech Bottom revival meeting starts Sunday night
A revival meeting at Beech Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, 2068 Old Bottom Road, Lafayette begins Sunday night, with services nightly at 7 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Elder Dewayne Gregory, pastor, will be assisted by Elder Jacob Sullivan.
No services Sunday at Union Missionary
There will be no services at Union Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday in order to attend the revival at Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church.
Taylor to preach Sunday at Antioch Missionary
Bro. Josh Taylor will preach at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday.
