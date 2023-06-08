Miller’s Chapel VBS
Miller’s Chapel General Baptist Church — located at 1012 Wixtown Road in Westmoreland — will be holding vacation Bible school from Thursday through Saturday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. each day.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Kristi Carter at 615-670-0588.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist baptizing services
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will have baptizing services immediately after its worship service on Sunday morning. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Clariday to preach at Meadorville Missionary Baptist
Brody Clariday will preach at Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4522 Ferguson Hill Road in Lafayette, on Sunday at 6 p.m.
For more information, call Donnie Morgan at 615-666-2772.
Owusu to preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist
Paul Owusu will preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Underwood Cemetery decoration
Decoration will be held at Underwood Cemetery — located approximately at the 6500 block of Akersville Road in Lafayette — on Sunday.
Donations for cemetery upkeep will be accepted over that weekend and can also be mailed to Underwood Cemetery, care of Yolanda Wright, 7164 Akersville Road, Lafayette, Tennessee, 37083.
For more information, call Yolanda Wright at 615-666-2727.
Pirtle Cemetery donations
Donations are currently being accepted for the upkeep of the Pirtle Cemetery, which is located at the junction of Williams Road and Purtle Road in Lafayette.
Donations can be mailed to Pirtle Cemetery Fund, care of Clara Cherry Willis, 1486 Williams Rd., Lafayette, Tenn., 37083.
For more information, call Willis at 615-388-7488.
MCHS cheerleading clinic
The Macon County High School will be hosting a cheerleading clinic from Monday through Thursday in the school gymnasium.
The camp — which is for individuals in pre-school through eighth grade — will be held from 9 a.m. until noon each day. Lunch will be provided each day.
The fee is $60, which includes a T-shirt, spirit stick, certificate, ribbons and a medal/trophy.
For more information or to register, e-mail Allison Kempf at kempfa00@maconcountyschools.org.
MCHS FACS summer camp
The Macon County High School family and consumer science (FACS) department will be hosting a summer day camp from Monday through Friday at MCHS.
The camp is for students entering grades 7-9.
The camp — which will consist of hands-on projects, guest speakers, arts and crafts, and other activities — will last from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day, and lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, e-mail Stephanie Inyart at sinyart@maconcountyschools.org.
MCHS agricultural day camp
The Macon County High School agriculture department will be hosting an agricultural summer day camp from Monday through Friday at MCHS. The camp is for students entering grades 6-8 at Macon County Junior High School and Red Boiling Springs Junior High.
The camp — which will consist of hands-on projects, agricultural field trips, guest speakers, arts and crafts, greenhouse activities and animal interactions — will last from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day, and lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, e-mail Abby Brown at browna@maconcountyschools.org.
Youth football and cheerleading registration
The Macon County Youth Football League will be holding registration for players and cheerleaders on Saturday and again on June 17, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Pat Parker Memorial Field, located on Meador Drive in Lafayette.
Players must be there at registration.
There will be a 4-6-year-old flag football league, a 6-9-year-old tackle football league (which won’t include any fifth-graders) and a 10-12-year-old tackle football league (which will include players still in the sixth grade).
In cheerleading, there are squads for the 4-8-year-old age range and for the 9-13-year-old age range (or through seventh grade if they’re not on the Macon County Junior High cheerleading squad).
Cheerleaders also need to be present at registration if they’re in need of a uniform for the upcoming season.
Practices will begin during the first week of August, and games will be played on Saturdays in September and October. The registration fee is $75 for tackle football, $55 for flag football, and $150 for cheerleading if they need a uniform ($50 if they can still wear their uniform from last year). For more information, call David Phillips at 615-666-7230.
Library board of trustees to meet
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library, located at 335 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
For more information, call the library at 615-666-4340.
Library to hold summer reading program
The Macon County Public Library System will host this year’s summer reading program — tale and tailes — with events held on Thursdays in June.
Programs will be held on Thursdays at 3 p.m. at the Old City Park in Red Boiling Springs and at 5 p.m. at Lafayette’s Key Park.
Programs scheduled include:
June 8 — Animalogy with Bob Tarter
June 22 — Barry Mitchell and Sam the turtle (2:30 p.m. at RBS)
June 29 — Mr. Bond the Science Guy
All programs are free of charge and open to the public. However, patrons must be signed up for the summer reading program to participate in the craft day at the park. Due to limited supplies, patrons must sign up for craft day at the park by May 20.
In-house registration will run from May 1 through May 31 during normal hours of operation at each location.
For more information, call the Macon County Public Library at 615-666-4340 or the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library at 615-699-3701.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month, through Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
MCHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Macon County High School class of 1973 will be having its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 20 at the Donoho Hotel, located at 500 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs. The cost is $25 per person for the meal.
Individuals who were a part of that class at any time during high school, even if they didn’t graduate with the class, are invited to attend.
For more information, call Ricky Law at 615-979-8008 or Danny Phillips at 615-388-4541.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more.
For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
