Lafayette Masonic Lodge meeting
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
VFW to host breakfast and turkey shoot
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7135 and Auxiliary will host an all-you-can-eat country ham breakfast and turkey shoot on Saturday.
The breakfast will begin at the post, located on 119 Main St. in Lafayette, at 8 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m.
Guns and ammunition will be provided for the shoot — which will be held next to Sunshine Market (located at 631 Highway 52 Bypass West in Lafayette) after the meal at approximately 10 a.m. — or individuals can bring their own gun.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, call Mickey Newsome at 615-670-3643.
Olande to preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist
Tom Olande will preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Easter candy hunt
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, its holding its annual Easter candy hunt at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist singing, prayer service
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, its holding a singing and prayer service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Bethany Cemetery cleaning
Bethany Cemetery — which is located on Bethany Road in Red Boiling Springs — will hold its annual cemetery cleaning on April 13.
All flowers will be removed. Individuals who would like to keep flowers need to remove those before April 13.
For more information, call Esther Langford at 615-388-6488.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist revival
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will hold its spring revival beginning on April 13.
Services will be held each evening at 7.
Brad Whittemore will assist pastor Benji Blackwell.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
MCHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Macon County High School class of 1973 will be having its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 20 at the Donoho Hotel, located at 500 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The cost is $25 per person for the meal.
Individuals who were a part of that class at any time during high school, even if they didn’t graduate with the class, are invited to attend.
A planning session will be held on April 22 at 2 p.m. at Citizens Bank, located at 400 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette, in the hospitality room.
For more information, call Ricky Law at 615-979-8008 or Danny Phillips at 615-388-4541.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start center is currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more.
For more information, call the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.