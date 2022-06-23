37150 Community Center to have RBS fundraiser
The 37150 Community Center Pelican’s Snoballs Fundraiser is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday July 9 on Highway 52 in Red Boiling Springs in front of the old Amerigas building next to the Marathon gas station.
Library board of trustees to meet Aug. 10
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library in the Geraldine Hire Community Room at 311 Church Street in Lafayette.
Swimming lessons available at Lafayette pool
Swimming lessons will be available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 27-July 1; ages 12 and up, July 11-July 15.
Lessons are $5 each day. This includes lesson and admission for the day at the pool.
For more information, call 615-666-4185.
Hospital to have Diabetes Support group meeting June 27
Macon Community Hospital will have a Diabetes Support group meeting on Monday June 27 at the hospital conference room at 5 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Derek Peveler, Ophthalmology on Diabetes, and eye care.
For more information on this free support group, contact Stacey 615-688-7907.
Lafayette Missionary to have revival, VBS upcoming
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
The church will have Vacation Bible School the week of July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Also, there will be revival services beginning on Sunday July 24 beginning at 7 p.m. every night. Bro. Jeff Likens and Bro. Brad Whittemore will assist Pastor Bro. Benji Blackwell. Everyone is invited.
Chamber to sponsor June 28 luncheon at Key Park
The Macon County Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Key Park.
Boyd Barker and Ray Comer of the Macon County Cattleman’s Association are the guest speakers.
Lunch is $6 a plate, which includes a ribeye steak sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, a dessert, a drink such as bottled water, Pepsi or Mountain Dew provided by the MCCA.
Commodities distribution set for July 19 at UCHRA office
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency will have a commodities distribution for Macon County on Tuesday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA office.
Sign-up will be available at the distribution site. The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, color, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services or activities.
This project is funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.
Welcome to the discussion.
