RBS Alumni Baseball Game
The Red Boiling Springs Baseball team on Saturday will host an alumni baseball game. Any alumni can play in the game for $25. All proceeds will go to the Red Boiling Springs baseball team.
RBS Fire & Rescue benefit Saturday
Red Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue will host a Benefit Ride using Horse, ATV and UTV. There will also be a Poker Run and Auction, on Saturday.
Sign in by 8 a.m. Ride leaves at 10 a.m.
This benefit will be at 2174 Macedonia Circle in Red Boiling Springs.
Winning Pokerhand $100. Macon Power Sports will be giving away $200 in prizes divided between horses and UTV/ATV.
Bring your own meal. $10 per rider and each rider receives a ticket for drawing. $10 Pokerhand. Kids 6 and under are free.
Contact Randall Bray 615-670-5842 or Jordan Davenport 615-388-8380 for more information.
Haysville Cemetery to have decoration May 29
Haysville Cemetery decoration will be May 29. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the yard. Donations can be taken to the cemetery or given to Patricia Hargis 1404 Flippin Drive, Lafayette or Christy Law, 882 Wheeley Springs Road, Lafayette.
MCA K-12 registration underway
Macon Christian Academy K-12 is now enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Pre-Register anytime at MCA at 707 Warrior Lane, Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 615-688-8131.
Vitamin D screenings weekdays during May at hospital
Vitamin D screenings are available Monday through Friday during May at the Macon County Hospital from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 615-666-2147 for more information.
Hwy. 52 Yard Sale set for May 20-21
The Hwy. 52 Yard Sale, which starts along the highway from Interstate 65 Exit 117 to the Overton County line, going through Orlinda, Portland, Westmoreland, Lafayette, Red Boiling Springs and Celina, is set for May 20-21.
For more information, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032; the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce at 615-644-2147; the Celina Chamber of Commerce at 931-243-3338; or Orlinda City Hall at 615-654-3366.
Decoration service at Will Gregory Cemetery set for May 22
The Will Gregory Cemetery on Sycamore Valley Road will have a decoration service Sunday at 2 p.m. Bro. Jerry Shrum will preach.
Donations for upkeep may be made to John O. Smith, treasurer, at 524 Gum Springs Road, Lafayette, TN 37083, or to committeemen Wayne Gregory and Dennis Gregory. For more information, contact John at 615-388-2056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.