Trunk-or-Treat event set for Saturday at church
Lafayette Church of Christ will have a Trunk-or-Treat event at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The event is open to the public and will continue until 7 p.m. There will be candy and chili provided.
The Macon County Cattlemen’s Association will have its Fall Steak Sandwich Sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Reese’s Piggly Wiggly.
A ribeye/hamburger sandwich, chips, dessert and a drink are $10.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
The #37150 Trunk or Treat will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday on Market Street in downtown Red Boiling Springs.
Set-up starts at 4:30 p.m.
The entry fee for participating vehicles is $10. There is no cost for trunk or treaters.
Vendors will include Pelican’s Snoballs, Soups by Service Learning and Lone Star BBQ, with music provided by DJ Danny.
Citizens Bank and the Macon County Arts Council will present Art in Real Life from Nov. 3-9 at the bank’s main office at 400 Hwy. 52 By-Pass West.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 21. For entry forms, contact Pat Bailey and leave a message at 615-388-2561 or email dbailey@nctc.com.
