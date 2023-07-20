Community calendar
Commodities distribution
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Registration will be available at the distribution site or online at uchra.org/communityservices.
For more information, call or e-mail Amye Anderson at 931-476-4116 or aanderson@ucdd.org.
Haysville Missionary Baptist revival
Haysville Missionary Baptist Church, located on Haysville Circle in Lafayette, is holding revival services this week at 7 p.m. daily.
Justin Tucker will be preaching, with Tanner Trout assisting.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call Christy Law at 615-666-5887.
Oakdale General Baptist revival
Revival at Oakdale General Baptist Church — located on Oakdale Road in the Westside area of Macon County — will begin on Sunday.
Services are held on daily at 7 p.m.
Jason Halloway and Pete Freeman will preach.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, call Felicia Oldham at 615-633-8539.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist revival
Revival at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located on Oak Grove Road near Red Boiling Springs, will begin on Sunday.
Services will be held daily at 7 p.m.
Pastor Tim Towns will be assisted by Daniel Cook.
For more information, call Brandon Woodard at 615-633-1327.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist revival
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will begin revival services on Sunday.
Services will be held at 7 p.m. each evening.
Pastor Benji Blackwell will be assisted by Ethan Shrum and Marty Meador.
Everyone is invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Meadorville Missionary Baptist cancels service
Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4522 Ferguson Hill Road in Lafayette, will not have service this Sunday due to the Union Missionary Baptist Church revival taking place.
For more information, call Donnie Morgan at 615-666-2772.
37150 Community Center hosts back to school bash
The Red Boiling Springs 37150 Community Center is partnering with author Sandra Ayers and Pelican’s Snowballs to host a back to school bash on July 29 at the Thomas House, located at 520 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The event will last from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
There will be water fun, music, and special guests.
At 4 p.m., Ayers will hold a presentation with two K-9 dogs.
Each child that registers for the event will receive a free flashlight. Interested individuals can register by visiting the37150.org and clicking on the back to school bash image.
For more information, email 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
Basket-making class
There will be a basket-making class conducted by Barbara Boone held on July 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Step Back in Time Shop, located at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The fee to participate is $55 and must be paid prior to the day of the class.
For more information, e-mail vision2020@nctc.com.
Hartsville backpacks car, truck, and bike show
The eighth annual Hartsville Backpacks Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held on July 29 at Trousdale County High School, located at 262 McMurry Blvd. West in Hartsville.
Registration will be held from 8 a.m. until noon.
All of the proceeds benefit the Hartsville backpack program.
For more information, call Jerry Dorris at 615-414-4803, Seed Morton at 615-374-9419 or Bryan King at 615-454-8301.
Exceptional Beginnings grand opening
There will be a grand opening celebration held for Exceptional Beginnings — located at 2861 Highway 52 East — on July 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be vendors, agencies, information, door prizes and more. For more information, e-mail Ebadmin@ebinc.org.
MCHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Macon County High School class of 1973 will be having its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 26 at the Donoho Hotel, located at 500 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The event will start at 3 p.m., with a meal to follow at 5 p.m.
The cost is $25 per person at the door, which covers fees for the meal and meeting room.
Individuals who were a part of that class at any time during high school, even if they didn’t graduate with the class, are invited to attend.
The registration deadline is Aug. 1.
For more information or to register, call Ricky Law at 615-979-8008 or Danny Phillips at 615-388-4541, or visit the Macon County High School Class of 1973 page on Facebook.
37150 Community Center offers free self-defense instruction
Rickey Jones, the chief instructor at Taekwondo Family Fitness, will demonstrate some self-defense techniques at the 37150 Grow On program on Aug. 5 at 10 a.m. at Bilbrey Park in Red Boiling Springs.
In addition, some of the Taekwondo instructors and students will share some of their patterns.
For more information, e-mail 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
Library board to meet
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Macon County Public Library, located at 311 Church St. in Lafayette.
For more information, call the Macon County Public Library at 615-666-4340.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Senior Citizens Center trip to Branson
The Macon County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a trip on a motor coach to Branson, Missouri, from Aug. 14-18.
The trip plans to visit the Laura Ingalls Wilder home and museum en route to Branson, and they will enjoy shows, including Doug Gabriel, Presley’s, Beach Boys California Dreaming, Million $ Quartet, Clay Cooper, Amazing Pets, No. 1 Hits of the 60s, and the Biblical story of Queen Esther at Sight and Sound Theater.
The fee is $1,136 per person, based on double occupancy.
Hotel accommodations, most meals (including a dinner at Lambert’s Café and lunch at Keeter Center on College of Ozarks campus), all admissions to activities, and gratuities are included.
Individuals going on the trip can be picked up in Lafayette, Westmoreland, and along the route as needed.
For more information, call or text message Brenda Filson at 615-633-7700.
Lafayette Masonic Lodge breakfast
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast on Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The cost is $10 per person.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more. For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.