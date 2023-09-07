Lafayette Masonic Lodge meeting
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Makin’ Macon Fit
The 29th annual Makin’ Macon Fit will be held on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Macon County Junior High School, located at 1003 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette.
There will be a 5K run, three-mile walk, one-mile walk, gaga ball and kids events.
For more information, call Macon Community Hospital at 615-666-2147.
Barn sale to be held in Scottsville
The Allen County League of Artists and Crafters will be hosting a fall kickoff event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Allen County (Kentucky) Fairgrounds.
The event will consist of a barn sale, which will include handcrafted items.
For more information, e-mail mdbirge@nctc.com or call 270-622-1887.
Willow Creek Baptist Church revival
Willow Creek Baptist Church, located at 136 Westside Lane in Westmoreland, will be holding revival services from Friday through Sunday.
Homecoming will be held on Sunday morning, with lunch after the 11 a.m. worship service.
Ronnie Wheeler will be the evangelist.
Services will be held nightly at 7.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Ronnie or Ruth Cassetty at 615-666-5736.
Grandparents days at Fairlane
The first grade, pre-K and life skills classes at Fairlane Elementary School — located at 305 Fairlane Dr. in Lafayette — will be celebrating grandparents day on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of next week.
Activities will be held from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. each day.
For more information, call the school at 615-666-2970.
Scholastic Book Fair at Fairlane
Fairlane Elementary School — located at 305 Fairlane Dr. in Lafayette — will be holding a Scholastic Book Fair next week.
It is available to the public on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday from noon until 6 p.m., and on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Funds raised will go toward the purchase of books and other materials needed by the school.
There will be two $25 Scholastic Book Fair shopping passes given away.
Books may also be ordered online at http://www.scholastic.com/bf/fairlaneelementaryschhol1 through Sept. 15.
For more information, call the school at 615-666-2970.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Miss Autumn Beauty Pageant
The Macon County High Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will be hosting the Miss Autumn Beauty Pageant on Sept. 16 in the Macon County High auditorium.
Age divisions are 0-9 months, 10-18 months, 19-35 months, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-9 years old, 10-12 years old, 13-15 years old and 16-19 years old.
A queen and three alternates will receive either a crown or trophies in each age division.
Contestants can enter other categories as well for a $5 fee for each category entered.
Admission is $5 for individual age 6 and older.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the pageant will begin at 10 a.m.
For more information, call Macon County High at 615-666-4320.
Commodities distribution
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Registration will be available at the distribution site or online at uchra.org/communityservices.
For more information, call or e-mail Amye Anderson at 931-476-4116 or aanderson@ucdd.org.
Trick or treat on the square
There will be trick-or-treating on the Lafayette square on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
For more information, call the public square location of Macon Bank & Trust at 615-666-6448.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more. For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.