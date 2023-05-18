Lafayette Masonic Lodge official visit
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold its official visit on Thursday.
A potluck dinner will begin at 6 p.m., with the official visit beginning at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Akersville Cemetery decoration day
The Akersville Cemetery decoration day will be held on Sunday.
All are welcome to attend Akersville Baptist Church services that day, with Sunday school beginning at 9 a.m. and worship service beginning at 10 a.m.
The church is located on Akersville Road in Fountain Run, Kentucky,
Donations can be made at the cemetery on Saturday or Sunday, or they can be mailed to Akersville Cemetery, care of Glenda Holder, 9253 Bugtussel Road, Gamaliel, Kentucky, 42140.
For more information, call chairman David Blankenship at 270-606-0572.
Free coding camp
A free coding camp will be offered from June 5-9 at Macon County High School — located at 2550 Days Road in Lafayette — to any Macon County students entering grades 9-12 during the upcoming school year.
The camp will be held from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.
Students will learn coding through lessons with hands-on experience, and they will also explore careers in computer science and aligned programs of study through their high school.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
The deadline to register is Monday.
For more information, e-mail J.J. Blankenship at jblankenship@maconcountyschools.org.
Commodities distribution
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Registration will be available at the distribution site or online at uchra.org/communityservices.
For more information, call or e-mail Amye Anderson at 931-476-4116 or aanderson@ucdd.org.
Will Gregory Cemetery decoration service
The Will Gregory Cemetery, located on Sycamore Valley Road in Macon County, will have decoration service on May 28 at 2 p.m.
There will be preaching by Jerry Shrum.
Donations for upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to the treasurer, John O. Smith, at 524 Gum Springs Road, Lafayette, Tennessee, 37083, or given to committeemen Wayne Gregory or Dennis Gregory.
For further information, call Smith at 615-388-2056.
Driver’s Cemetery decoration
Decoration will be held at Driver’s Cemetery, located on Knight Road in Lafayette, on May 28 at 2 p.m.
For more information, call Conilla Robinson at 615-666-8883.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 18 and ending on Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Sports hall of fame induction ceremony
The Macon County Sports Hall of Fame will be holding its annual induction banquet on June 3 in at Macon County High School.
The event will begin with a catered meal to be held in the cafeteria at 6 p.m., followed by the induction ceremony in the auditorium.
The 2023 induction class includes Clint Carter, Wally Etheridge, Nathan Gregory, Danny Kempf and Claude “Red” Jenkins.
Tickets are $20 per person.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call Jan Ellis at 615-388-7412.
Folk Medicine Festival
The Folk Medicine Festival will be held in various areas of Red Boiling Springs on June 3.
The goal of the festival is to pass on knowledge, skills and traditions that ensure the survival of folk activities, from old‐time medicine and natural healing arts to arts and crafts that demonstrate the traditional, handmade way of not only creating art, but also useful household items.
For more information, please contact Vision 2020 Inc by e-mail at vision2020@nctc.com or visit www.vision2020inc.com.
4-H summer camp registration
Registration is being held for 4-H summer camps at the Macon County Extension Office, located at 113 E Locust St. in Lafayette.
Junior high camp is held at Clyde York 4-H Center from May 29 thorugh June 2 and is $330.
Junior 4-H Camp is held from June 5-9 at Clyde York 4-H Center and is $310.
There are other specialty camps scheduled, such as electric camp, Pioneer Camp, FCS Behind the Scenes, and culinary camp. The camp registration deadlines are approaching, and spots are limited.
For more information, call Kayla Jenkins at 615-666-3341.
MCHS cheerleading clinic
The Macon County High School will be hosting a cheerleading clinic from June 12-15 in the school gymnasium.
The camp — which is for individuals in pre-school through eighth grade — will be held from 9 a.m. until noon each day.
Lunch will be provided each day.
The fee is $60, which includes a T-shirt, spirit stick, certificate, ribbons and a medal/trophy.
For more information or to register, e-mail Allison Kempf at kempfa00@maconcountyschools.org.
MCHS agricultural day camp
The Macon County High School agriculture department will be hosting an agricultural summer day camp from June 12-16 at MCHS.
The camp is for students entering grades 6-8 at Macon County Junior High School and Red Boiling Springs Junior High.
The camp — which will consist of hands-on projects, agricultural field trips, guest speakers, arts and crafts, greenhouse activities and animal interactions — will last from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day, and lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, e-mail Abby Brown at browna@maconcountyschools.org.
Library board of trustees to meet
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library, located at 335 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
For more information, call the library at 615-666-4340.
Library to hold summer reading program
The Macon County Public Library System will host this year’s summer reading program — tale and tailes — with events held on four Thursdays in June.
Programs will be held on Thursdays at 3 p.m. at the Old City Park in Red Boiling Springs and at 5 p.m. at Lafayette’s Key Park.
Programs scheduled include:
June 3 — Craft day at the park (registration required by May 20)
June 8 — Animalogy with Bob Tarter
June 22 — Barry Mitchell and Sam the turtle (2:30 p.m. at RBS)
June 29 — Mr. Bond the Science Guy
All programs are free of charge and open to the public.
All programs are free of charge and open to the public. However, patrons must be signed up for the summer reading program to participate in the craft day at the park. Due to limited supplies, patrons must sign up for craft day at the park by May 20.
In-house registration will run from May 1 through May 31 during normal hours of operation at each location.
For more information, call the Macon County Public Library at 615-666-4340 or the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library at 615-699-3701.
MCHS class of 1973 reunion
The Macon County High School class of 1973 will be having its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 20 at the Donoho Hotel, located at 500 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The cost is $25 per person for the meal.
Individuals who were a part of that class at any time during high school, even if they didn’t graduate with the class, are invited to attend.
For more information, call Ricky Law at 615-979-8008 or Danny Phillips at 615-388-4541.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more.
For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.