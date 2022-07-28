Library board of trustees to meet Aug. 10
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library in the Geraldine Hire Community Room at 311 Church St. in Lafayette.
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is set for Sept. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. in Lebanon.
The Sherry’s Run 5K event is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope; a nonprofit, Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main Street on Sept. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host the 23rd annual Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration at 3 p.m. July 31 at historical Pickett Chapel 209 East Market in Lebanon.
For more information, call 615-512-7921.
