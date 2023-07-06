Community calendar
Lafayette Masonic Lodge meetingThe Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Eulia General Baptist revivalEulia General Baptist Church, located at 8371 Old Highway 52 in Westmoreland, will begin revival services on Sunday.
Service will be held each evening at 7.
Pastor Todd O’Hair will be assisted by Nick Gregory.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, e-mail Barbara Blankenship at barbarablankenship1947@gmail.com.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist VBSLafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will hold vacation Bible school from Monday through Friday, beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 11:30 a.m.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Dance to benefit RBS Heritage Museum, Vision 2020There will be a dance held at the Red Boiling Springs school cafeteria, located at 417 Hillcrest Dr. in Red Boiling Springs, on July 15 to support the Red Boiling Springs Heritage Museum and Vision 2020.
It will begin at 6 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.
There will be music, a cake walk, and all-you-can-drink soda floats.
The cost is $10.
For more information, e-mail vision2020@nctc.com.
Commodities distributionThe Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on July 20, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Registration will be available at the distribution site or online at uchra.org/communityservices.
For more information, call or e-mail Amye Anderson at 931-476-4116 or aanderson@ucdd.org.
Basket-making classThere will be a basket-making class conducted by Barbara Boone held on July 29 at 10:30 a.m. at the Step Back in Time Shop, located at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The fee to participate is $55 and must be paid prior to the day of the class.
For more information, e-mail vision2020@nctc.com.
Exceptional Beginnings grand openingThere will be a grand opening celebration held for Exceptional Beginnings — located at 2861 Highway 52 East — on July 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be vendors, agencies, information, door prizes and more.
For more information, e-mail Ebadmin@ebinc.org.
Downtown SoundThe Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
MCHS Class of 1973 reunionThe Macon County High School class of 1973 will be having its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 26 at the Donoho Hotel, located at 500 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The cost is $25 per person for the meal.
Individuals who were a part of that class at any time during high school, even if they didn’t graduate with the class, are invited to attend.
For more information, call Ricky Law at 615-979-8008 or Danny Phillips at 615-388-4541.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registrationThe Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more.
For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practiceThe Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
