Lafayette Masonic Lodge entered apprentice degree
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will work toward earning an entered apprentice degree on Monday at 7 p.m.
There will be a potluck supper at 6 p.m., followed by degree work at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Macon Memories
The annual Macon Memories event will be held on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Lafayette’s Key Park, located at 208 Church St. in Lafayette.
The event — which is sponsored by the Macon County Health Council and other community partners — honors friends and loved ones who have been affected by suicide.
For more information, call Brenda Harper at 615-972-3257.
Makin’ Macon Fit
The 29th annual Makin’ Macon Fit will be held on Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at Macon County Junior High School, located at 1003 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette.
There will be a 5K run, three-mile walk, one-mile walk, gaga ball and kids events.
For more information, call Macon Community Hospital at 615-666-2147.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Senior Citizens Center trip to Branson
The Macon County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a trip on a motor coach to Branson, Missouri, from Aug. 14-18.
The trip plans to visit the Laura Ingalls Wilder home and museum en route to Branson, and they will enjoy shows, including Doug Gabriel, Presley’s, Beach Boys California Dreaming, Million $ Quartet, Clay Cooper, Amazing Pets, No. 1 Hits of the 60s, and the Biblical story of Queen Esther at Sight and Sound Theater.
The fee is $1,136 per person, based on double occupancy.
Hotel accommodations, most meals (including a dinner at Lambert’s Café and lunch at Keeter Center on College of Ozarks campus), all admissions to activities, and gratuities are included.
Individuals going on the trip can be picked up in Lafayette, Westmoreland, and along the route as needed.
For more information, call or text message Brenda Filson at 615-633-7700.
Lafayette Masonic Lodge breakfast
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast on Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The cost is $10 per person.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more. For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
