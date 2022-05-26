Haysville Cemetery to have decoration May 29
Haysville Cemetery decoration will be May 29. Donations are needed for the upkeep of the yard. Donations can be taken to the cemetery or given to Patricia Hargis 1404 Flippin Drive, Lafayette or Christy Law, 882 Wheeley Springs Road, Lafayette.
Vitamin D screenings weekdays during May at hospital
Vitamin D screenings are available Monday through Friday during May at the Macon County Hospital from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 615-666-2147 for more information.
MCA K-12 registration underway
Macon Christian Academy K-12 is now enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Pre-Register anytime at MCA at 707 Warrior Lane, Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 615-688-8131.
Olunde to preach Sunday at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church
Brother Thomas Olunde will preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday May 29 at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Howell to preach Sunday at Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church
Brother Brandon Howell will preach at Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday at 11 a.m.
