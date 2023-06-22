Library board of trustees to meetThe Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library, located at 335 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
For more information, call the library at 615-666-4340.
Library to hold summer reading programThe Macon County Public Library System will host this year’s summer reading program — tale and tailes — with events held on Thursdays in June.
Programs will be held on Thursdays at 3 p.m. at the Old City Park in Red Boiling Springs and at 5 p.m. at Lafayette’s Key Park.
Remaining programs scheduled include:
June 29 — Mr. Bond the Science Guy
All programs are free of charge and open to the public.
For more information, call the Macon County Public Library at 615-666-4340 or the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library at 615-699-3701.
Commodities distributionThe Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on July 20, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Exceptional Beginnings grand openingThere will be a grand opening celebration held for Exceptional Beginnings — located at 2861 Highway 52 East — on July 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There will be vendors, agencies, information, door prizes and more.
Downtown SoundThe Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
MCHS Class of 1973 reunionThe Macon County High School class of 1973 will be having its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 20 at the Donoho Hotel, located at 500 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The cost is $25 per person for the meal.
Individuals who were a part of that class at any time during high school, even if they didn’t graduate with the class, are invited to attend.
For more information, call Ricky Law at 615-979-8008 or Danny Phillips at 615-388-4541.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registrationThe Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more.
For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practiceThe Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
