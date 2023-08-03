Lafayette Masonic Lodge meeting
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
37150 Community Center free self-defense instruction
Rickey Jones, the chief instructor at Taekwondo Family Fitness, will demonstrate some self-defense techniques at the 37150 Grow On program on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Bilbrey Park in Red Boiling Springs.
In addition, some of the Taekwondo instructors and students will share some of their patterns. For more information, e-mail 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
HOPE Family Health celebration
HOPE Family Health will be celebrating National Health Center Week from Monday through Friday at its two locations — 1124 New Highway 52 East in Westmoreland and 10427 Highway 52 West in Westmoreland. HOPE will be providing healthy snacks, promotional goods and information on HOPE and its service to visitors.
For more information or to make an appointment, individuals can call 615-644-2000 or visit www.hopefamilyhealth.org.
Pedigo to preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist
Wes Pedigo will preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Library board to meet
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Macon County Public Library, located at 311 Church St. in Lafayette.
For more information, call the Macon County Public Library at 615-666-4340.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Senior Citizens Center trip to Branson
The Macon County Senior Citizens Center is hosting a trip on a motor coach to Branson, Missouri, from Aug. 14-18.
The trip plans to visit the Laura Ingalls Wilder home and museum en route to Branson, and they will enjoy shows, including Doug Gabriel, Presley’s, Beach Boys California Dreaming, Million $ Quartet, Clay Cooper, Amazing Pets, No. 1 Hits of the 60s, and the Biblical story of Queen Esther at Sight and Sound Theater.
The fee is $1,136 per person, based on double occupancy.
Hotel accommodations, most meals (including a dinner at Lambert’s Café and lunch at Keeter Center on College of Ozarks campus), all admissions to activities, and gratuities are included.
Individuals going on the trip can be picked up in Lafayette, Westmoreland, and along the route as needed.
For more information, call or text message Brenda Filson at 615-633-7700.
Lafayette Masonic Lodge breakfast
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 — located at 600 Mag A Mor Dr. in Lafayette — will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast on Aug. 19 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.
The cost is $10 per person.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more. For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
