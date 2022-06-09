Culinary Creations Camp June 21-23 at Macon fairgrounds
A Culinary Creations Camp for fourth- and sixth-graders is set for June 21-23 at the Meador Building at the Macon County Fairgrounds.
The cooking camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The cost is $40, and campers will learn about basic cooking skills, prepare their own lunches each day, receive a T-shirt and kitchen accessories and exercise after lunch each day.
Registration deadline is Friday, June 10. There are 12 spots available. Registration can be completed at tiny.utk.edu/CookingCamp2022. The payment deadline for the $40 cash or check payment made to UT Extension is due to UT Extension — Macon County before Friday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Michaela Pedigo, FCS/4-H Agent at UT Extension — Macon County, at mlpedigo@utk.edu or 615-666-3341.
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church VBS June 20-24
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is having its Vacation Bible School “Gear Up!” June 20-24 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Swimming lessons available starting June 13
Swimming lessons will be available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting June 13 at the Lafayette Swimming Pool.
For children ages 5 to 7, lessons will be given June 13-17; ages 8 to 11, June 27-July 1; ages 12 and up, July 11-July 15.
Lessons are $5 each day. This includes lesson and admission for the day at the pool.
For more information, call 615-666-4185.
Red Boiling Springs High School fundraising sale June 10-11
Red Boiling Springs High School is having its annual Hilltop Market Sale school fundraiser June 10-11 at 415 Hillcrest Drive in Red Boiling Springs.
The two-day event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 11. The fundraiser is an indoor-outdoor marketplace and shopping event. There will be a full range of items, including handmade jewelry, original art, clothing and more.
Follow the Facebook page @RedBoilingSpringsHS for upcoming details on vendors attending the event.
Admission is $3 per person each day. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Blood drive set for June 13 at Macon Community Hospital
There will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Macon Community Hospital.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: MaconGeneralHosp.
Donors can streamline their experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of appointment.
Bethany Missionary Baptist Church to have Effort Meeting on Sunday
Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Red Boiling Springs will begin its Effort Meeting on Sunday night, June 12. Services will be nightly at 7:30 p.m. and at 11 a.m. Sunday. Preaching will be done by the pastor Elder Michael Robertson and will be assisted by Elder Tim Towns.
Everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.