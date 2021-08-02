Macon County School Board work sessionThe Macon County School Board will hold a work session on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the central office, located at 501 College St. in Lafayette.
For more information, call the Macon County Board of Education at 615-666-2125.
Macon County Fair baby show
Registration is being held for the baby show that will be held during the Macon County Fair, which will be held at the Macon County Fairgrounds (located at 231 Russell Drive in Lafayette), on Thursday.
The baby show will be held in the Martha Wilburn Building at 5:30, and boys and girls participating must be Macon County residents.
Late entries will be accepted for a $15 fee.
Age groups range from newborns to 5-year-olds, and there is a special-needs division as well, with participants in that division being free.
For more information, call Andrea Flynn at 615-633-2248, LeeAnn Anderson at 615-699-3682 or Tammy Driver at 615-666-3431.
Lafayette L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette L.B.J.&C. Head Start center is currently enrolling children ages 3-5 — including children with disabilities — in their free, full-day child development program.
The organization aims to improve school readiness and is focused on the well-being of the child.
Head start also provides family assistance in obtaining a HiSET degree, furthering education, seeking employment and obtaining affordable housing.
For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392.
Cornhole tournament
There will be a cornhole tournament held at the Red Boiling Springs High School football field — located at 415 Hillcrest Drive in Red Boiling Springs — on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit the Red Boiling Springs High football and softball programs.
There will be two warm-up games and a single-elimination tournament to follow.
Trophies and prizes will be given to the first, second and third-place teams.
There will be drawings throughout the tournament for door prizes.
The entry fee is $50 per team.
For more information, call the school at 615-699-3125.
Macon County Fair talent show
Registration is being held for the talent show that will be held during the Macon County Fair, which will be held at the Macon County Fairgrounds (located at 231 Russell Drive in Lafayette), on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The talent show will be held in the Martha Wilburn Pavilion and is free after paying for admission to the fair.
Age divisions include: 12-and-under, 13-17-year-olds and 18-and-older.
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded.
Registration forms can be turned in on July 22 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., on July 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and before 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.
For more information or to obtain a registration form, call Marilyn Murphy at 615-666-4034.
Crowder to preach at Union Missionary Baptist
Chris Crowder will preach at Union Missionary Baptist Church — located at 4789 Union Camp Road in Lafayette — on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Ethan Chaffin at 615-666-7412.
Library board to meet
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the Geraldine Hire Community Room of the Macon County Public Library, located at 311 Church St. in Lafayette.
For more information, call the Macon County Public Library at 615-666-4340.
Macon County School Board meeting
The Macon County School Board will hold its regular meeting on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at the central office, located at 501 College St. in Lafayette.
For more information, call the Macon County Board of Education at 615-666-2125.
Car wash to be held in RBS
The 37150 Community Center will be holding a car wash on Aug. 14 at 711 Lafayette Road (between AmeriGas and RBS Liquors) in Red Boiling Springs on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.
All proceeds will go toward purchasing land and building a community center in Red Boiling Springs.
For more information, e-mail 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
Meeting for 37150 Community Center
The monthly meeting for the 37150 Community Center will be held at the Step Back in Time shop — located at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs — on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.
For more information, e-mail 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
Vision 2020 to meet
The monthly meeting for Vision 2020 will be held at the Step Back in Time shop — located at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs — on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
For more information, call the Step Back in Time Shop at 615-699-1919, e-mail rbsgiftshop@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/SBiT2020/.
Step Back in Time Shop upcoming activities
The Step Back in Time Shop, located at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs, will host the following upcoming activities:
Every Tuesday in July (10 a.m.): Qigong workshop ($10; consisting of group support regarding food choices, nutrition and non-strenuous movements)
Aug. 14 (10:30 a.m.): canvas painting class with Rita Watson ($25; participants will paint two 10-by-10 canvases)
Aug. 20 (7 p.m.): game night ($3, a night consisting of board games, cards, Bingo, etc.; games will be provided, but attendees can also bring their own; includes a beverage and a dessert)
Aug. 21 (7 p.m.): songwriters and storytellers night ($5 per person, songwriters and storytellers share original works while attendees enjoy coffee, tea and dessert)
Aug. 28 (10:30 a.m.): mandala dot painting ($20, creating mandala-dot designs on a 10-by-10 canvas board; participants can bring their lunch as the class will take a break)
For more information, call the Step Back in Time Shop at 615-699-1919, e-mail rbsgiftshop@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/SBiT2020/.
Farmers’ Market Fresh programFarmers’ Market Fresh is a free program created by the University of Tennessee Extension to promote fresh fruit and vegetable purchasing at farmers’ markets and to provide nutrition education for picking, preparing and storing produce.
UT Extension-Macon County will have a booth for Farmers’ Market Fresh set -p with free recipe samples at the Lafayette Farmers’ Market — located at 208 Church St. in Lafayette — from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10.
For more information, e-mail or call Michaela Pedigo — the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent in Macon County — at mlpedigo@utk.edu or 615-666-3341.
Makin’ Macon Fit
The 27th annual Makin’ Macon Fit event will be held on Sept. 11 at Macon County Junior High School, located at 1003 Hwy. 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
The event — which is hosted by the Lafayette Rotary Club, the Macon County Health Council, Macon Community Hospital, Macon County Coordinated School Health, the Lafayette Interact Club, the Lafayette Junior Interact Club and the University of Tennessee Extension Office — will consist of a 5K run, a three-mile walk, one-mile events for kids, bouncy play equipment, and a 10-mile bike tour.
For more information, call Macon Community Hospital at 615-666-2147.
Duck Day Festival
The 2021 annual Duck Day Festival is being moved to coincide with car show weekend. Its being held on a new date and in a new location, on Sept. 11 at Red Boiling Springs City Park from 10 a.m. until the ducks are released to float down the creek at 2 p.m.
Ducks can be adopted for the day for a $5 adoption fee. The first-place duck will win its adopter a $150 prize, and the lame duck (the last-place finisher) will win its adopter a $75 prize.
The proceeds raised will allow the Red Boiling Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad to award a chosen senior student a $500 scholarship, along with aiding many other projects in the community.
For more information, contact Jordan Davenport at 615-388-8380 or Kathy Duffer at 615-633-8077, or e-mail RBSDuckDayFestival@yahoo.com, to reserve a booth or to adopt ducks.
Cruise for a Cure
The Cruise for a Cure — which will benefit Sherry’s Run — will be held on Sept. 25.
It will begin at 4 p.m., and donations will be accepted at the time that the participating vehicles line up.
The drive will begin at the main office of Macon Bank and Trust — located at 609 Red Boiling Springs Road in Lafayette — and will end at Macon Drive-In, which is located at 3570 Scottsville Road in Lafayette.
The route is estimated to take drivers approximately 45 minutes.
All cars, trucks, jeeps, side-by-sides and motorcycles are welcome to participate.
In case of rain, the event will be held on Oct. 2.
For more information, call Macon Bank and Trust at 615-666-6448.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration in RBS
The Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start center is currently accepting applications for free comprehensive child development services for children ages 3-5, including children with disabilities, in their program.
School readiness and the well-being of the children are the primary goals.
For more information, call the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
