Pleasant Shade Community Center planned for Oct. 1
Pleasant Shade Community Center will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Everyone is welcome.
Pleasant Shade Community Center will have a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Everyone is welcome.
Takeouts will be available. All funds raised will go to help upkeep the Community Center.
The Shop With a Fireman/Christmas for Kids Jeep Show and Benefit is Oct. 8 in Red Boiling Springs.
Gates open at 2767 Leonard Road at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 for free primitive camping all weekend.
Gate fee is $10 and $5 for each class show starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Show events include best lights, best sound system, best tires, best of show and dirtiest Jeep.
Competition events include mud pit, flexing obstacles, blind folded with a spotter obstacle course, climbing and winching and adult power wheels race downhill.
There will be bounce houses and a Power Wheel course for children. The event also includes food trucks, a bonfire and a live band Saturday night.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
The event is sponsored by the Red Boiling Springs Fire Department and Rescue.
Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer meeting Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. The prayer meeting will continue on Wednesdays until revival begins Oct. 16.
Brother Sam Cornwell will preach at 11 a.m. Sunday at Beech Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, 2068 Old Bottom Road, Lafayette.
For information, call Scottie Wilburn at 615-633-4348.
