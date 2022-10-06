Macon 4-H to have open house event tonight
The Macon County 4-H will have an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tonight at the Macon County Fairgrounds.
Fourth- through 12-grade students are invited to the event, which is designed to inform members of the community about the opportunities within the program.
Shop With a Fireman/Christmas for Kids Saturday
The Shop With a Fireman/Christmas for Kids Jeep Show and Benefit is Saturday in Red Boiling Springs.
Gates open at 2767 Leonard Road at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 for free primitive camping all weekend.
Gate fee is $10 and $5 for each class show starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 8. Show events include best lights, best sound system, best tires, best of show and dirtiest Jeep.
Competition events include mud pit, flexing obstacles, blind folded with a spotter obstacle course, climbing and winching and adult power wheels race downhill.
There will be bounce houses and a Power Wheel course for children. The event also includes food trucks, a bonfire and a live band Saturday night.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
The event is sponsored by the Red Boiling Springs Fire Department and Rescue.
Car, Truck Motorcycle, Tractor & Rat Rod Show Saturday
Harvest Fellowship Church is hosting its 13th annual Car, Truck, Motorcycle, Tractor, & Rat Rod Show on Saturday.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to noon, with awards at 2 p.m. Entry is $15 for the first vehicle and $10 each for additional entries.
There will be food, a silent auction, or the 50/50 drawing at 618 Bennett Hill Road in Red Boiling Springs. Proceeds go toward the burial expenses of Rodger Brown. For more information, contact pastor John Davis at 931-510-1280.
Trunk-or-Treat event set for Oct. 29 at church
Lafayette Church of Christ will have a Trunk-or-Treat event at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church.
The event is open to the public and will continue until 7 p.m. There will be candy and chili provided.
Lions and Lioness Lions Club to have radio auction
The Lafayette Lions and Lioness Lions Club will have its annual radio auction Oct. 17-19 on WLCT 102.1 FM from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
To place a bid, contact Citizens Bank at 615-666-2195. All items are donated by local merchants.
Visit the Lafayette Lioness Lions Club Facebook page to view auction items.
For more information, contact Monica Gann at 615-633-8601.
Art in Real Life photo contest Nov. 3-9
Citizens Bank and the Macon County Arts Council will present Art in Real Life from Nov. 3-9 at the bank’s main office at 400 Hwy. 52 By-Pass West.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 21. For entry forms, contact Pat Bailey and leave a message at 615-388-2561 or email dbailey@nctc.com.
Meadorville Missionary plans Wednesday prayer meetings
Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer meeting Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. The prayer meeting will continue on Wednesdays until revival begins Oct. 16.
Red Hill Missionary to have revival services
Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church revival services will begin Oct. 16.
Sycamore Valley Missionary to have fall revival
Fall Revival at Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church begins at 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Bros. Tucker Smith (pastor) and Phillip Brawner will preach. Everyone is invited.
Beech Bottom Missionary services called off
Services have been called off at Beech Bottom Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday because of a revival meeting at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church.
Lafayette Missionary has several upcoming events
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has several upcoming events, including a baptizing on Sunday immediately after the morning worship service.
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge #543 will have its regular business meeting at 7 p.m. today.
Also, the church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. There are classes for both youth and adults. Everyone is invited.
Thomas to preach Sunday at Antioch Missionary
Bro. Cody Thomas will preach at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.