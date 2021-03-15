UCHRA commodities distributionThe Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA office, located at located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette.
Registration will be available at the distribution site.
For more information, call the Macon County UCHRA office at 615-666-3377.
Blood drive to be held at Macon Community HospitalThere will be a blood drive held at Macon Community Hospital — located at 204 Medical Drive in Lafayette — from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday.
For more information or to sign up, call the hospital at 615-666-2147.
Akersville Cemetery cleaningThere will be a cleaning held at Akersville Cemetery — located on Akersville Road in the Akersville community, north of Lafayette — on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
All flowers will be removed from the headstones and ground during the cleaning, so anyone wishing to keep those flowers need to remove those before Saturday.
For more information, call Keith Nichols at 502-548-7550.
Austin to preach at Oak Grove Missionary BaptistPatrick Austin will preach his first sermon at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church — located on Oak Grove Rd. near Red Boiling Springs — on Sunday at 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Brandon Woodard 615-633-1327.
RBS Community Easter Egg HuntThe Red Boiling Springs Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Sunday at Bilbrey Park and Old Lake Road Park.
The hunt will begin at 2 p.m. for children age up to 3 years old. The hunt will be at 2:30 for children age 4-6, and there will be a hunt at 3 p.m. for children age 7 and older.
The event is coordinated by Vision 2020, Calvary Baptist Church, Justice Business Solutions, First Baptist Church Red Boiling Springs, the Macon County Chamber of Commerce and the Red Boiling Springs Volunteer Fire Department.
Calvary Baptist Church will be serving hot dogs, chips and water.
For more information, call Crystal Justice at 615-633-2340.
Macon County Republican Women to meetThe Macon County Republican Women will meet at 6 p.m. on March 25 at the Macon County Welcome Center, located at 685 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette.
All conservative-minded women are invited to attend.
For more information, call Lallie Douglas at 615-688-7371.
Macon County Republican Party to meetThe Macon County Republican Party will meet at 7 p.m. on March 25 at the Macon County Welcome Center, located at 685 Highway 52 Bypass West in Lafayette.
There will be an election of officers in mid-April for the 2022-24 term, and officer nominations can be made by calling Allen Douglas at 615-688-7371 or 678-371-5079.
Step Back in Time Shop upcoming activitiesThe Step Back in Time Shop, located at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs, will host the following upcoming activities:
• March 19 (7 p.m.): game night ($3, a night consisting of board games, cards, Bingo, etc.; games will be provided, but attendees can also bring their own; includes a beverage and a dessert)
March 20 (10:30 a.m.): Mandala Dot Painting ($20, participants will paint glass containers using simple tools around a home)
March 27 (10:30 a.m.): basket weaving with Roy ($35, Roy Henson will instruct the class in weaving a round, plastic bag holder basket)
For more information, call the Step Back in Time Shop at 615-699-1919, e-mail rbsgiftshop@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/SBiT2020/.
Walk Across America
The University of Tennessee Extension-Macon County and the Macon County Health Department will be kicking off Walk Across Tennessee, a free team-based walking program, on April 2, and the program will end on May 27.
The eight-week challenge encourages teams of four people to be active by walking or choosing different forms of physical activity. Team members do not have to walk or exercise together, and all forms of exercise count toward a team’s total miles.
The team who walks the farthest across Tennessee will win.
Team captains need to register their team at tiny.utk.edu/WATMaconCoTeam, and each team member needs to complete the individual registration at tiny.utk.edu/WATMaconCoIndividual.
The registration deadline is March 31.
For more information, contact Michaela Pedigo — the Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent — by e-mail at mlpedigo@utk.edu or by calling 615-666-3341.
Meeting for 37150 Community CenterThe monthly meeting for the 37150 Community Center will be held at the Step Back in Time shop — located at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs — on March 27 at 3 p.m.
For more information, e-mail 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
Jeep and craft show
The 37186Smiles organization will be holding a Jeep show and craft fair in downtown Westmoreland on March 27 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Participants in the show — which is for Jeep owners and is being organized by Brandon Farley — must pre-register by March 20.
All proceeds go to the local Lions and Lioness Club, which provides community assistance with hearing aids and reading glasses.
Entertainment will be provided by David Langston, Dustin Spears, Junction Station, Zakkery Clark and the Whiskey River Band, and there will be food trucks and a silent auction.
Admission is free.
Applications can be obtained by e-mailing 37186smiles@gmail.com or by visiting the 37186Smiles Facebook page, and more information can also be obtained via e-mail as well.
Westmoreland 5K Bunny HopThe 37186Smiles organization will be holding a 5K Bunny Hop on March 27 at Westmoreland High School, beginning at 7 a.m.
There will be four age divisions — ages 12-18, ages 5-11, ages 19-55, and age 56 and older.
There will be awards given for the top three runners in each division and awards for the best-dressed runner in each division.
The entry fee is $25 for those who pre-register by March 13 or $35 on the day of the race. The fee is $10 to participate in the fun run.
Registration can be completed by e-mailing 37186smiles@gmail.com, and more information can be obtained by calling Leslie Gann at 615-388-6540 or Jessica Sanford at 615-670-3034.
Tax deadlines
The 2019 real property taxes and 2020 personal property taxes are due by March 31 in the Macon County Trustee’s Office, located at 101 Courthouse View St. in Lafayette.
These taxes will be turned over to the clerk and master’s office on Monday.
For more information, call the Macon County Trustee’s Office at 615-666-3624.
MSNA assists in spay neuterMacon Spay Neuter Assistance (MSNA) is currently encouraging everyone to spay and neuter their pets by helping area individuals get low-cost spay neuter service.
MNSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality spay and neuter surgeries for Macon County’s companion dogs and cats, as well as its community/feral cat population.
The push to spay neuter is an effort to decrease the number of dogs taken into the Macon County Animal Control facility and to decrease pet homelessness throughout the county
Information can be found on the MNSA Facebook page and on the organization’s web site at www.ms-na.org.
For more information, contact Chris Allen at 615-670-0448.
