Republican party reorganization meeting
The Macon County Republican Party will hold a reorganization meeting to elect new officers on Thursday at the Macon Welcome Center — located at 685 Highway 52 West in Lafayette — from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Officer candidates must prove that they’re bonafide conservatives and be questioned by the current administration.
Each candidate will then have 10 minutes to speak, with the vote to be taken afterwards.
For more information, call Eric Hugh Durham at 615-735-7414 or e-mail hughdurham32@gmail.com.
37150 Community Center T-shirt design contest
The Red Boiling Springs 37150 Community Center is seeking an original, unpublished T-shirt design intended for adults, both male, and female.
Designs can be submitted by e-mail to 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
The submission deadline is Friday at 11:59 p.m. The contest winners will be announced on April 30.
The winner will receive $100, and his/her art will go on T-shirts and other merchandise to support the mission of the community center. The top five designs will also be entered into a people’s choice contest for $50.
For more information, call Crystal Justice at 615-633-2340.
Beginner yoga class
The 37150 Community Center will be hosting a beginning yoga class — taught by Natalie Ashker Seevers — on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Bilbrey Park pavilion in Red Boiling Springs.
All experience levels are welcome, and individuals are encouraged to bring a yoga mat if they have one, in addition to water.
The class is part of #The37150GrowOn program, a series of free wellness classes on the first Saturday of each month (held from March-October). Every month, a new wellness routine will be introduced.
For more information, e-mail 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
Revival to be held at Miller’s Chapel Missionary Baptist
Revival services will be held at Miller’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church — located at 1012 Wixtown Road in Westmoreland — through Sunday at 7 p.m. each day.
Pete Freeman will be the evangelist.
For more information, call Joe West at 615-388-1578.
Revival to be held at Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist
Spring revival services will be held at Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church — located on Sycamore Valley Road in Lafayette — beginning on Sunday at 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday morning services will begin at 11 a.m.
Pastor Tucker Smith will be assisted with the preaching duties by Ross Brawner.
For more information, e-mail Canaan Bowman at canaanbowman90@gmail.com.
Bethany Cemetery cleaning
Bethany Cemetery — which is located on Bethany Road in Red Boiling Springs — will hold its annual cemetery cleaning on April 13.
All flowers will be removed. Individuals who would like to keep flowers need to remove those before April 13.
For more information, call Esther Langford at 615-388-6488.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist revival
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will hold its spring revival beginning on April 13.
Services will be held each evening at 7.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start center is currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more.
For more information, call the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
