Lafayette Masonic Lodge master mason degrees
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have two master mason degrees on Friday.
A potluck meal will be held at 6 p.m., with degree work starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
VFW to host breakfast and turkey shoot
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7135 and Auxiliary will host a country ham breakfast and turkey shoot on Saturday.
The breakfast will begin at the post, located on 119 Main St. in Lafayette, at 8:30 a.m.
Guns and ammunition will be provided for the shoot — which will be held next to Sunshine Market after the meal at approximately 10 a.m. — or individuals can bring their own gun.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, call Mickey Newsome at 615-670-3643.
Mattress sale
The Macon County band programs will be holding its third annual mattress fundraiser on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Macon County High School athletic complex, located next to Macon County Junior High School (at 1003 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette).
For more information, call Macon County High School at 615-666-4320.
Craft show, sale
The 37th annual ACLAC Spring Craft Show and Sale on will be held on March 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside the Allen County Extension Office, located at 200 East Main St. in Scottsville, Kentucky.
There will be a wide variety of handmade crafts located on two levels in the building.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 270-606-0145.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church arts and crafts day
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will hold an arts and crafts day on March 25, beginning at 2 p.m.
There will be a potluck dinner at 5 p.m.
Everyone is invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
37150 Community Center T-shirt design contest
The Red Boiling Springs 37150 Community Center is seeking an original, unpublished T-shirt design intended for adults, both male, and female.
Designs can be submitted by e-mail to 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
The submission deadline is March 31 at 11:59 p.m. The contest winners will be announced on April 30.
The winner will receive $100, and his/her art will go on T-shirts and other merchandise to support the mission of the community center. The top five designs will also be entered into a people’s choice contest for $50.
For more information, call Crystal Justice at 615-633-2340.
