Culinary Creations Camp June 21-23 at Macon fairgrounds
A Culinary Creations Camp for fourth- and sixth-graders is set for June 21-23 at the Meador Building at the Macon County Fairgrounds.
The cooking camp will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. The cost is $40, and campers will learn about basic cooking skills, prepare their own lunches each day, receive a T-shirt and kitchen accessories and exercise after lunch each day.
Registration deadline is Friday, June 10. There are 12 spots available. Registration can be completed at tiny.utk.edu/CookingCamp2022. The payment deadline for the $40 cash or check payment made to UT Extension is due to UT Extension — Macon County before Friday, June 17 at 4:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Michaela Pedigo, FCS/4-H Agent at UT Extension — Macon County, at mlpedigo@utk.edu or 615-666-3341.
37150 Community Center to have RBS fundraiser
The 37150 Community Center Pelican’s Snoballs Fundraiser is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday July 9 on Highway 52 in Red Boiling Springs in front of the old Amerigas building next to the Marathon gas station.
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church VBS June 20-24
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is having its Vacation Bible School “Gear Up!” June 20-24 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly.
Swimming lessons available at Lafayette pool
Swimming lessons will be available from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. June 13-17; ages 8 to 11, June 27-July 1; ages 12 and up, July 11-July 15.
Lessons are $5 each day. This includes lesson and admission for the day at the pool.
For more information, call 615-666-4185.
OakDale church to have vacation Bible school
OakDale General Baptist Church at 3920 OakDale Road in Westmoreland will have VBS June 20-24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with snacks provided. Everyone is welcome.
Oak Grove Missionary near RBS to have June singing
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church near Red Boiling Springs will hold it’s annual third Sunday in June singing on Sunday June 19 at 11 a.m.
Lafayette Missionary to have revival, VBS upcoming
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
The church will have Vacation Bible School the week of July 11-15 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Also, there will be revival services beginning on Sunday July 24 beginning at 7 p.m. every night. Bro. Jeff Likens and Bro. Brad Whittemore will assist Pastor Bro. Benji Blackwell. Everyone is invited.
