Library board of trustees to meet Aug. 10
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library in the Geraldine Hire Community Room at 311 Church St. in Lafayette.
Lafayette Missionary to have revival
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Also, there will be revival services beginning on Sunday at 7 p.m. each night. Bro. Jeff Likens and Bro. Brad Whittemore will assist Pastor Benji Blackwell. Everyone is invited.
Revival in progress at Russell Hill Missionary Baptist
A revival is in progress at Russell Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Bro. Jason Goad and Bro. Ross Brawner are helpers. Events are nightly at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday morning services are at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Registration open for annual Sherry’s Run 5K
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is set for Sept. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. in Lebanon.
The Sherry’s Run 5K event is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope; a nonprofit, Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main Street on Sept. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Lafayette Church of Christ VBS upcoming
The Lafayette Church of Christ will have a vacation Bible school July 24-27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Joy Story ... The Greatest of These.”
There will be classes for ages 2 years old to adult.
The church will have Bible study every Wednesday night beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
Also, there will be revival services beginning on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m. every night. Bro. Jeff Likens will assist Pastor Bro. Benji Blackwell. Everyone is invited.
Lebanon Negro League Baseball Team Celebration July 31
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host the 23rd annual Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration at 3 p.m. July 31 at historical Pickett Chapel 209 East Market in Lebanon.
For more information, call 615-512-7921.
OakDale General Baptist to have a revival
OakDale General Baptist Church will have a revival beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. nightly.
Bro. Brent Turner will be the evangelist. Bro. Jason Halloway is the pastor. Everyone is invited.
The church is at 3920 OakDale Road in Westmoreland.
Old Rocky Hill Missionary to have revival
Revival at Old Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist church begins Sunday at 7:30 p.m. nightly.
Elders Kyle Gammons and Jason Goad will preach. Everyone is welcome.
Long Fork Missionary to have revival beginning Sunday
A revival will begin Sunday at Long Fork Missionary Baptist Church. Services will begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. Pastor Shawn Shoulders will be assisted by elders Phillip Brawner and Kevin Harrison. Everyone is invited.
Union Missionary revival in progress
A revival is in progress at Union Missionary Baptist Church at 4789 Union Camp Road in Lafayette. Daily services are at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Bro. Brad Carver is being assisted by Bro. Greg Dunham. Everyone is welcome.
