Senior center to have fish fry on Friday
The Macon County Senior Citizens Center will have a fish fry beginning at 4 p.m. at the center at 329 Hwy. 52 By-Pass East.
The cost for the all-you-can-eat fish fry is $12 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under.
Proceeds go to the senior center. All are welcome.
‘How’d Dey Do Dat’ set for Saturday in RBS
The 18th annual “How’d Dey Do Dat? Day — A Rural Heritage Celebration is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Ritter Farm, 2217 Oak Grove Road, in Red Boiling Springs.
Shadetree pickers are welcome. This is a free event. Text 615-388-3046 or call 615-699-0166 for more information.
Free financial workshop Saturday in RBS
There will be a free financial wellness workshop at noon Saturday at Manantial Mexican Restaurant at 699 Lafayette Road in Red Boiling Springs.
James Christian of First Horizon Bank will give the presentation. This class is part of #The37150 Grow On program, a series of monthly wellness classes from March through October.
Each month is something new. Anyone with ideas for next year please is encouraged to reach out to #The37150 Community Center team.
Macon County Trap Team to have fundraiser shoot
The Macon County Trap Team will have a fundraiser shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at 1750 Days Road.
Shoot games will include Annie Oakley, crusher five in the hole and more.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and other items will be served.
There will be a Macon County Trap Boosters raffle of a winner’s choice of either a Kimber Custom LW Shadow Ghost 45 or a Hatfield 28 gauge 28 in barrel.
For more information, call 615-388-5107.
Trunk-or-Treat event set for Oct. 29 at church
Lafayette Church of Christ will have a Trunk-or-Treat event at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church.
The event is open to the public and will continue until 7 p.m. There will be candy and chili provided.
The #37150 Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 31
The #37150 Trunk or Treat will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 on Market Street in downtown Red Boiling Springs.
Set-up starts at 4:30 p.m.
The entry fee for participating vehicles is $10. There is no cost for trunk or treaters.
Vendors will include Pelican’s Snoballs, Soups by Service Learning and Lone Star BBQ, with music provided by DJ Danny.
Lions and Lioness Lions Club to have radio auction
The Lafayette Lions and Lioness Lions Club will have its annual radio auction Oct. 17-19 on WLCT 102.1 FM from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
To place a bid, contact Citizens Bank at 615-666-2195. All items are donated by local merchants.
Visit the Lafayette Lioness Lions Club Facebook page to view auction items.
For more information, contact Monica Gann at 615-633-8601.
Art in Real Life photo contest Nov. 3-9
Citizens Bank and the Macon County Arts Council will present Art in Real Life from Nov. 3-9 at the bank’s main office at 400 Hwy. 52 By-Pass West.
The deadline for entries is Oct. 21. For entry forms, contact Pat Bailey and leave a message at 615-388-2561 or email dbailey@nctc.com.
Meadorville Missionary plans Wednesday prayer meetings
Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer meeting Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. The prayer meeting will continue on Wednesdays until revival begins Oct. 16.
Red Hill Missionary to have revival services
Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church revival services will begin Oct. 16.
Lafayette Missionary Bible studies Wednesdays
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has a Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. There are classes for both youth and adults. Everyone is invited.
Also, the church will have a hayride Oct. 22. There will be games for children beginning at 2 p.m., a potluck supper at 5 p.m., and then a hayride. Everyone is invited.
Community center to have annual consignment sale
Pleasant Shade Community Center will have a large fall consignment sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct 20-21 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22. Concessions will be available.
For more information, call 615-677-6514 or 615-683-7525.
