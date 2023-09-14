Community calendar
Downtown SoundThe Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, concluding this Thursday.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
37150 Community Center to meet
The 37150 Community Center will hold its monthly community meeting on Saturday at noon at the Red Boiling Springs Branch Library, located at 335 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
For more information, call Laura Merlo at 615-699-0152.
Willette Volunteer Fire Department fish fryThe Willette Volunteer Fire Department, located at 1878 Willette Road in Red Boiling Springs, will be holding a fish fry on Saturday to benefit the fire department.
It will span from noon until 6 p.m., and the $12 meals will consist of fish, chicken strips, white beans, coleslaw, hushpuppies, french fries, dessert and a drink.
For more information, call Glenda York at 615-699-2338.
Miss Autumn Beauty Pageant
The Macon County High Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will be hosting the Miss Autumn Beauty Pageant on Saturday in the Macon County High auditorium.
Age divisions are 0-9 months, 10-18 months, 19-35 months, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-9 years old, 10-12 years old, 13-15 years old and 16-19 years old.
A queen and three alternates will receive either a crown or trophies in each age division.
Contestants can enter other categories as well for a $5 fee for each category entered.
Admission is $5 for individual age 6 and older.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the pageant will begin at 10 a.m.
For more information, call Macon County High at 615-666-4320.
Commodities distribution
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Registration will be available at the distribution site or online at uchra.org/communityservices.
For more information, call or e-mail Amye Anderson at 931-476-4116 or aanderson@ucdd.org.
37150 painted art rock show
The 37150 Community Center is hosting a painted art rock show from Oct. 2-6, with the event sponsored by the Red Boiling Springs branch of Citizens Bank.
Registration forms can be found on the 37150 Facebook page or at the Red Boiling Springs branch of Citizens Bank, located at 32 Carthage Road.
For more information, call Laura Merlo at 615-699-0152.
37150 Smash Bros. Tournament
The 37150 Community Center is hosting Smash Bros. tournament on Oct. 7, with the event being held at 252 Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The entry fee is $7.
There will be two divisions — adults and youth — and there will be cash prizes awarded.
For more information, call Laura Merlo at 615-699-0152.
Library board to meet
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Macon County Public Library, located at 311 Church St. in Lafayette.
For more information, call the Macon County Public Library at 615-666-4340.
Photo contest
Entry forms are now available for the 15th annual Art in Real Life Photo Contest, sponsored by the Macon County Arts Council and hosted by Citizens Bank of Lafayette.
Non-professional photographers age 18 years or older are invited to enter.
Cash prizes will be awarded.
Entry forms are due by Oct. 12.
For more information or to obtain an entry form, call Pat Bailey at 615-388-2561.
Trick or treat on the square
There will be trick-or-treating on the Lafayette square on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
For more information, call the public square location of Macon Bank & Trust at 615-666-6448.
37150 to host trunk or treat
The 37150 Community Center is hosting a trunk or treat event on Oct. 31, with the event being held on Market Street in Red Boiling Springs, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Registration is open to individuals and businesses who would like to participate.
For more information, call Laura Merlo at 615-699-0152.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more. For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
