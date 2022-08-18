Central Elementary to have Back to School Bash
A Back to School Bash fundraiser is planned for Friday at Central Elementary School.
The event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with numerous vendors set up. There will be a prize walk, games and activities will be set up inside the school.
Admission is $1.
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency will have a commodities distribution for Macon County from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Macon County UCHRA office.
Signups will be available at the site.
The Macon Memories event, sponsored by the Macon County Health Council and other community partners, is at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 at Key Park.
The event is in observance of Suicide Prevention Month.
For more information, contact Brenda Harper at 615-972-3257 or at bsharper@comcast.net.
The Macon Bank & Trust Cruise for a Cure will be Sept 24.
The event, which will begin with line up at the bank’s main office at 609 Red Boiling Springs Road from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. and conclude at the Macon County Drive-In, is a fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope.
Donations will be accepted before the cruise begins.
Admission at the drive-in is $6 for ages 10 and up, $3 for ages 5-9 and free for 4 and under. There is no admission for purchasing concessions only.
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge #543 will have its Official Visit today beginning with a potluck supper at 6 p.m. and the Official Visit at 7 p.m.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m.
Everyone is invited.
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is set for Sept. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. in Lebanon.
The Sherry’s Run 5K event is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope; a nonprofit, Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon.
Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main Street on Sept. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
