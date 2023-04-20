Community calendar
MCHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Macon County High School class of 1973 will be having its 50-year class reunion on Aug. 20 at the Donoho Hotel, located at 500 East Main St. in Red Boiling Springs.
The cost is $25 per person for the meal.
Individuals who were a part of that class at any time during high school, even if they didn’t graduate with the class, are invited to attend.
A planning session will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Citizens Bank, located at 400 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette, in the hospitality room.
For more information, call Ricky Law at 615-979-8008 or Danny Phillips at 615-388-4541.
Beauty pageant
The Spring Spectacular Beauty Pageant — which is hosted by the Macon County High Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) — will be held on April 22 at Macon County High School.
The times that each age group begins is as follows: 0-9 months (10 a.m.), 10-18 months (10:15 a.m.), 19-35 months (10:30 a.m.), 3-4 years old (10:50 a.m.), 5-6 years old (11:15 a.m.), 7-9 years old (11:40 a.m.), 10-12 years old (12:15 p.m.), 13-15 years old (12:40 p.m.) and 16-19 years old (1 p.m.).
A queen will be crowned in each age group, and there will be three alternates who will receive a trophy as well.
The entry fee is $35 for those registering at the door.
Admission is $5 per person.
For more information, call FCCLA adviser Krystal Sallee at 615-666-4320.
VFW to host breakfast and turkey shoot
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7135 and Auxiliary will host a continental breakfast and turkey shoot on Saturday.
The breakfast will begin at the post, located on 119 Main St. in Lafayette, at 8 a.m. and will last until 9:30 a.m.
Guns and ammunition will be provided for the shoot — which will be held next to Sunshine Market (located at 631 Highway 52 Bypass West in Lafayette) after the meal at approximately 10 a.m. — or individuals can bring their own gun.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, call Mickey Newsome at 615-670-3643.
Apple to preach at Union Missionary Baptist
Matt Apple will preach at Union Missionary Baptist Church — located at 4789 Union Camp Road in Lafayette — on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call Ethan Chaffin at 615-666-7412.
Mental health awareness training
There will be a free mental health awareness training session held on May 4 in the cabin at Winding Stairs Park and Nature Trails, which is located at 655 Nature Trail Way in Lafayette.
The training will be held from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with a complimentary lunch to follow.
The training is sponsored by the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network from donations made in memory of Larry G. Roark.
To register or for more information, e-mail kscruggs@vbhcs.org by April 28.
Commodities distribution
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on May 23, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Registration will be available at the distribution site or online at uchra.org/communityservices.
For more information, call or e-mail Amye Anderson at 931-476-4116 or aanderson@ucdd.org.
Downtown Sound
The Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of the month beginning on May 11 and ending on Aug. 10.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registration
The Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more.
For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
