VFW to host breakfast and turkey shootThe Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 7135 and Auxiliary will host a country ham breakfast and turkey shoot on Saturday.
The breakfast will begin at the post, on 119 Main St. in Lafayette, at 8:30 a.m.
Guns and ammunition will be provided for the shoot — which will be held next to Sunshine Market after the meal at approximately 10 a.m. — or individuals can bring their own gun.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
For more information, call Mickey Newsome at 615-670-3643.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church arts and crafts dayLafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will hold an arts and crafts day on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.
There will be a potluck dinner at 5 p.m.
Everyone is invited.
For information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Revival to be held at Miller’s Chapel Missionary BaptistRevival services will be held at Miller’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church — located 1012 Wixtown Road in Westmoreland — from March 26 through April 2 at 7 p.m. each day.
Pete Freeman will be the evangelist.
For more information, call Joe West at 615-388-1578.
Gospel meetingThe Lafayette Church of Christ — located at 212 Church St. in Lafayette — will host a gospel meeting from Sunday through Wednesday.
John Nichols will be the guest speaker with the lesson topic being “After His Heart: Lessons from David”. Nichols is the teaching minister at Collegeside Church of Christ in Cookeville.
Services on Sunday begin with Sunday school at 9 a.m., worship service at 9:55 a.m., and evening worship at 7 p.m.
From Monday through Wednesday, worship service begins at 7 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call the church at 615-666-2003.
Republican party reorganization meetingThe Macon County Republican Party will hold a reorganization meeting to elect new officers on March 30 at the Macon Welcome Center — located at 685 Highway 52 West in Lafayette — from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Officer candidates must prove that they’re bonafide conservatives and be questioned by the current administration.
Each candidate will then have 10 minutes to speak, with the vote to be taken afterwards.
For more information, call Eric Hugh Durham at 615-735-7414 or e-mail hughdurham32@gmail.com.
37150 Community Center T-shirt design contestThe Red Boiling Springs 37150 Community Center is seeking an original, unpublished T-shirt design intended for adults, both male, and female.
Designs can be submitted by e-mail to 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
The submission deadline is March 31 at 11:59 p.m. The contest winners will be announced on April 30.
The winner will receive $100, and his/her art will go on T-shirts and other merchandise to support the mission of the community center. The top five designs will also be entered into a people’s choice contest for $50.
For more information, call Crystal Justice at 615-633-2340.
Beginner yoga classThe 37150 Community Center will be hosting a beginning yoga class — taught by Natalie Ashker Seevers — on April 1 at 10 a.m. at the Bilbrey Park pavilion in Red Boiling Springs.
All experience levels are welcome, and individuals are encouraged to bring a yoga mat if they have one, in addition to water.
The class is part of #The37150GrowOn program, a series of free wellness classes on the first Saturday of each month (held from March-October). Every month, a new wellness routine will be introduced.
For more information, e-mail 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
Revival to be held at Sycamore Valley Missionary BaptistSpring revival services will be held at Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church — located on Sycamore Valley Road in Lafayette — beginning on April 2 at 7 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday morning services will begin at 11 a.m.
Pastor Tucker Smith will be assisted with the preaching duties by Ross Brawner.
For more information, e-mail Canaan Bowman at canaanbowman90@gmail.com.
Community Easter egg huntMacon Bank & Trust will be hosting a community Easter egg hunt on April 9 at 1 p.m. at the main branch, located at 609 Red Boiling Springs Road in Lafayette.
For more information, call the bank at 615-666-2121.
Arts in BloomThe 20th annual Arts in Bloom will be held at the Macon Bank & Trust branch located at 609 Red Boiling Springs Road in Lafayette from April 27-29.
Artwork needs to be dropped off on April 27, when judging will be done.
The exhibit will be open to the public from April 28-29.
Artists age 18 and older can present two works in the following categories: oils, acrylics, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, black and white works (pencil, pen and ink, etc.), colored works on paper, and three-dimensional works.
A group critique for artists participating in Arts in Bloom will be held after the judging, which will be held on April 27 at 4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at that time for the first, second and third-place artists, in addition to the best in show and people’s choice awards.
Applications are available at Gallery 102, located at 102 Public Square in Lafayette.
For more information, contact Nancy Doss by calling 615-644-5179 or by e-mailing rxnd@nctc.com.
Masonic Lodge practiceThe Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
