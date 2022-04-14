Decoration Day planned for Green Grove CemeteryThe public is invited to the Green Grove Cemetery’s annual Decoration Day. This year the event will be the weekend of Mother’s Day, beginning Friday, May 6 through Sunday, May 8.
Please bring lawn chairs.
Should you be unable to attend, monetary donations can be mailed to: Green Grove Cemetery, C/O Karen Clark Luhrs, 2255 Honeysuckle Road, Hartsville, TN 37074.
Hixson to be Willette Church of Christ guest speaker
Mike Hixson of Olive Branch, Miss., will be the guest speaker April 17-20 at Willette Church of Christ in Red Boiling Springs at 1586 Willette Road.
Call 615-655-2524 for more information.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church Spring Revival plannedLafayette Missionary Baptist Church will have Spring Revival beginning Thursday, April 21, with services nightly at 7 p.m. Bro. Ethan Shrum will assist Bro. Benji Blackwell. Everyone is invited.
The church has Bible Study beginning at 6 p.m. every Wednesday night. Everyone is invited.
