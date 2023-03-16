Lafayette Masonic Lodge master mason degrees
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have two master mason degrees on Friday.
A potluck meal will be held at 6 p.m., with degree work starting at 7 p.m.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Craft show, sale
The 37th annual ACLAC Spring Craft Show and Sale on will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. inside the Allen County Extension Office, located at 200 East Main St. in Scottsville, Kentucky.
There will be a wide variety of handmade crafts located on two levels in the building.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 270-606-0145.
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church arts and crafts day
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, will hold an arts and crafts day on March 25, beginning at 2 p.m.
There will be a potluck dinner at 5 p.m.
Everyone is invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Gospel meeting
The Lafayette Church of Christ — located at 212 Church St. in Lafayette — will host a gospel meeting from March 26-29.
John Nichols will be the guest speaker with the lesson topic being “After His Heart: Lessons from David”. Nichols is the teaching minister at Collegeside Church of Christ in Cookeville.
Services on March 26 begin with Sunday school at 9 a.m., worship service at 9:55 a.m., and evening worship at 7 p.m.
From Monday through Wednesday, worship service begins at 7 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend.
For more information, call the church at 615-666-2003.
Republican party reorganization meeting
The Macon County Republican Party will hold a reorganization meeting to elect new officers on March 30th, 2023 at the Macon Welcome Center — located at 685 Highway 52 West in Lafayette — from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Officer candidates must prove that they’re bonafide conservatives and be questioned by the current administration.
Each candidate will then have 10 minutes to speak, with the vote to be taken afterwards.
For more information, call Eric Hugh Durham at 615-735-7414 or e-mail hughdurham32@gmail.com.
37150 Community Center T-shirt design contest
The Red Boiling Springs 37150 Community Center is seeking an original, unpublished T-shirt design intended for adults, both male, and female.
Designs can be submitted by e-mail to 37150communitycenter@gmail.com.
The submission deadline is March 31 at 11:59 p.m. The contest winners will be announced on April 30.
The winner will receive $100, and his/her art will go on T-shirts and other merchandise to support the mission of the community center. The top five designs will also be entered into a people’s choice contest for $50.
For more information, call Crystal Justice at 615-633-2340.
Masonic Lodge practice
The Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited.
For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
