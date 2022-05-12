Macon County High School Seniors & Family
The MCHS Baccalaureate Ceremony will be Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. in the J.Y. Carter Auditorium at MCHS. Seniors and their families are encouraged to attend.
RBS Alumni Baseball Game
The Red Boiling Springs Baseball team will be hosting an alumni baseball game on May 21. Any alumni can play in the game for $25. All proceeds will go to the Red Boiling Springs baseball team.
RBSJHS Basketball Try-outs
RBS Junior High girls basketball tryouts for any upcoming sixth-, seventh- or eighth-graders for the 2022-23 school year will be May 16 from 5 p.m to 6:30 p.m.
Adulting 101 career activity set for May 13
Seventh-graders from MCJH and RBSJHS will participate in a Career Exploration activity called Adulting 101 on May 13 at MCJH Auditorium.
It’s a fun way to help them connect to maintain a healthy financial household based upon career choice, lifestyle decisions and the ever likely unexpected expenses that occur in real life. Contact davism@maconcountyschools.org with questions.
Youth hiring event May 10 at MCHS gym
Macon County Schools will host the first Student Hiring Event on May 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at MCHS gym.
More than 25 local and regional businesses will be on hand to interview and hire, current 11th- and 12th-grade students for full-time, part-time and seasonal work.
Red Boiling Springs students who register will be transported by bus that day.
This is a hiring event and students will need dress ready to interview. Students also need to bring two forms of ID, so businesses can make offers that day, if they find the right candidate. Students must have pre-registered by Sunday, May, 8 at 5 p.m. to participate. Contact davism@maconcountyschools.org with any questions.
RBS Fire & Rescue benefit Saturday May 21
Red Boiling Springs Fire & Rescue will host a Benefit Ride using Horse, ATV and UTV. There will also be a Poker Run and Auction, on Saturday, May 21.
Sign in by 8 a.m. Ride leaves at 10 a.m.
This benefit will be at 2174 Macedonia Circle in Red Boiling Springs.
Winning Pokerhand $100. Macon Power Sports will be giving away $200 in prizes divided between horses and UTV/ATV.
Bring your own meal. $10 per rider and each rider receives a ticket for drawing. $10 Pokerhand. Kids 6 and under are free.
Contact Randall Bray 615-670-5842 or Jordan Davenport 615-388-8380 for more information.
MCA K-12 registration underway
Macon Christian Academy K-12 is now enrolling for the 2022-23 school year. Pre-Register anytime at MCA at 707 Warrior Lane, Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 615-688-8131.
RBS Junior High to have girls’ volleyball tryouts
RBS Junior High School Girls’ volleyball tryouts Tuesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, please contact Chris Dziekiewicz.
Teacher Appreciation Day is May 19 at The Barn on Church Street
Teacher Appreciation Day is Thursday, May 19 at The Barn on Church Street beginning at 1 p.m. Originally scheduled for May 12, the event was delayed because of ongoing student testing.
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
A Teacher of the Year will be named, retiring teachers will be recognized and there will be door prizes.
Commodities distribution May 17 in Macon
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency will have a commodities distribution for Macon County on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA office.
Sign-ups will be available at the distribution site.
The project is funded by a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.
Vitamin D screenings weekdays during May at hospital
Vitamin D screenings are available Monday through Friday during May at the Macon County Hospital from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 615-666-2147 for more information.
Concert in the Park set for May 16 at park
The Macon County Arts Council has announced the Concert in the Park will be May 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Key Park.
The event will feature the Macon County High School Band and the MCHS Chorus.
The concert is free, and those planning to come are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
In case of rain, the event will be in the Macon County High School Auditorium.
Hwy. 52 Yard Sale set for May 20-21
The Hwy. 52 Yard Sale, which starts along the highway from Interstate 65 Exit 117 to the Overton County line, going through Orlinda, Portland, Westmoreland, Lafayette, Red Boiling Springs and Celina, is set for May 20-21.
For more information, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032; the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce at 615-644-2147; the Celina Chamber of Commerce at 931-243-3338; or Orlinda City Hall at 615-654-3366.
Decoration service at Will Gregory Cemetery set for May 22
The Will Gregory Cemetery on Sycamore Valley Road will have a decoration service Sunday May 22 at 2 p.m. Bro. Jerry Shrum will preach.
Donations for upkeep may be made to John O. Smith, treasurer, at 524 Gum Springs Road, Lafayette, TN 37083, or to committeemen Wayne Gregory and Dennis Gregory. For more information, contact John at 615-388-2056.
Akersville Cemetery to have Decoration Day
Decoration Day will be observed at Akersville Cemetery on Sunday May 15. Akersville Baptist Church will not serve potluck lunch this year.
All are welcome to attend church services. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. and worship service is at 10 a.m. Donations to Akersville Cemetery may be made at the cemetery on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday May 15 or mailed to Akersville Cemetery in care of Sam Holder, 9253 Bugtussel Road, Gamaliel, KY 42140.
For information concerning the cemetery, contact chairman Keith Nichols at 502-548-7550.
Austin to preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist
Bro. Tim Austin will preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, May 15 beginning at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.
The church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.