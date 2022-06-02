Nashville Symphony to perform June 8 at Key Park
The Nashville Symphony will perform Wednesday, June 8, at Key Park beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The free community concert will include classical and popular favorites, along with prize giveaways.
Rain location will be at Lafayette Elementary School, 401 Meador Lane.
The concert program consists of:
PROGRAMShostakovich — Festive Overture
Dvorák — No. 7, “Allegro vivace,” from Slavonic Dances Nos. 5-8
Saint-Saëns — Danse macabre
Coleridge-Taylor — Ballade in A Minor
Sousa — Washington Post March
Copland — “Hoe Down” from Rodeo
Rodgers -The Sound of Music selections for orchestra
Williams — Flying Theme from E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
Williams — Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Red Boiling Springs High School fundraising sale June 10-11
Red Boiling Springs High School is having its annual Hilltop Market Sale school fundraiser June 10-11 at 415 Hillcrest Drive in Red Boiling Springs.
The two-day event is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday June 11. The fundraiser is an indoor-outdoor marketplace and shopping event. There will be a full range of items, including handmade jewelry, original art, clothing and more.
Follow the Facebook page @RedBoilingSpringsHS for upcoming details on vendors attending the event.
Admission is $3 per person each day. Children 5 and under are admitted free.
Blood drive set for June 13 at Macon Community Hospital
There will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Macon Community Hospital.
To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code: MaconGeneralHosp.
Donors can streamline their experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of appointment.
Miller to preach at Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church
Brother Allen Miller will preach at Meadorville Missionary Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m.
Mason Lodge #543 to have business meeting Thursday
Lafayette Masonic Lodge #543 will have its regular business meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Deering to preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church
Bro. Dewayne Deering will preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
The church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
