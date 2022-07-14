Community calendar
Homemade ice cream staple
at RBS Heritage Museum fundraiser
There will be an Ice Cream Social and Auction for the Red Boiling Springs Heritage Museum beginning at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red Boiling Springs school cafeteria.
All-you-can-eat homemade ice cream will be served from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. during a silent auction.
A live auction with Ben Bray begins at 7 p.m.
Early bird tickets will be available at Eventbrite and Step Back in Time for $5. Tickets at the door will be $7.
For more information, call 615-388-3046 or 615-699-1919.
MCHS Band Boosters to have annual Car and Truck Show on Saturday
The Macon County High School Band Boosters will have its fifth annual Car and Truck Show on Saturday at Lafayette City Park.
Proceeds go to the band boosters.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., and trophies will be awarded at 1:30 p.m.
There will be Top 25 Awards, along with the Director’s Award, Band Favorite and the Boosters Favorite.
Entry fee is $15 per vehicle, and concessions will be available. Also, there will be a 50/50 raffle.
For more information, contact Susan Stevens at 615-388-3281.
Library board of trustees to meet Aug. 10
The Macon County Library Board of Trustees will meet Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Macon County Public Library in the Geraldine Hire Community Room at 311 Church Street in Lafayette.
Lafayette Missionary to have revival, VBS
Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church has Bible study every Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited.
The church will have Vacation Bible School through this Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Lafayette Masonic Lodge #543 will have its regular business meeting on July 7 beginning at 7 p.m.
Bro. Terrance Pryor will preach at the Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Also, there will be revival services beginning on Sunday July 24 beginning at 7 p.m. every night. Bro. Jeff Likens and Bro. Brad Whittemore will assist Pastor Bro. Benji Blackwell. Everyone is invited.
Commodities distribution set for Tuesday at UCHRA office
The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency will have a commodities distribution for Macon County on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA office.
Sign-up will be available at the distribution site. The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, color, national origin, religion or disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services or activities.
This project is funded under a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.
Revival in progress at Russell Hill Missionary Baptist
A revival is in progress at Russell Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Bro. Jason Goad and Bro. Ross Brawner are helpers. Events are nightly at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday morning services are at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Community Connection Church to have Food Truck Party VBS
Community Connection Church is hosting Food Truck Party VBS starting Monday through July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for kids ages 3-12.
There will be food, games, prizes and a water balloon war Friday night.
Maces Hill Missionary to have revival
Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Carthage will have a revival beginning July 17 with brothers Ross Brawner and Jason Goad. Brother Canaan Bowman will be the song leader.
Services are at 11 a.m. and at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Registration open for annual Sherry’s Run 5K
The 19th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is set for Sept. 20 beginning at 8 a.m. in Lebanon.
The Sherry’s Run 5K event is the largest fundraiser for Sherry’s Hope; a nonprofit, Christian organization that offers financial assistance, spiritual and emotional support to families in Wilson County and surrounding communities who are affected by cancer.
Registration for the 5K event is open and available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon. Onsite registration will be available at the event site at 623 West Main Street on Sept. 8-9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Lafayette Church of Christ VBS upcoming
The Lafayette Church of Christ will have a vacation Bible school July 24-27 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Joy Story ... The Greatest of These.”
There will be classes for ages 2 years old to adult.
Hartsville Missionary to have one-day VBS Saturday
Hartsville Missionary Baptist Church will have a one-day vacation Bible School from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the church at 302 Church St. in Hartsville.
The VBS is for ages 5 through adult.
Dickens to preach Sunday at Sycamore Valley
Brother Derrick Dickens will preach at 11 a.m. Sunday at Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church.
Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration July 31
The Wilson County Black History Committee will host the 23rd annual Lebanon Clowns Negro League Baseball Team Celebration at 3 p.m. July 31 at historical Pickett Chapel 209 East Market in Lebanon.
For more information, call 615-512-7921.
OakDale General Baptist to have a revival
OakDale General Baptist Church will have a revival beginning July 24 at 7 p.m. nightly.
Bro. Brent Turner will be the evangelist. Bro. Jason Halloway is the pastor. Everyone is invited.
The church is at 3920 OakDale Road in Westmoreland.
