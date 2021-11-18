Commodity DistributionThe Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA office. Sign-up will be available at the distribution site. The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, color, national origin, religion, or disability in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. This project is funded under a Grant Contract with the State of Tennessee.
Guest preacher
Bro. Sam Cornwell will be preaching at Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.
Guest preacherPaul (Tiger) Wood will preach Sunday, Nov. 21st at 6 p.m. at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church near Red Boiling Springs.
Thanksgiving serviceLafayette Missionary Baptist Church will have a special Thanksgiving service on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. with Bro. Joey Green. Everyone is invited.
Diabetes Support GroupMacon Community Hospital will be having a Diabetes Support Group Meeting on Nov. 22 at 530 in the eve at the Macon Community Hospital Conference room located at 204 Medial Dr. Fore more information, call 615-666-2147.
Thanksgiving Community MealA Thanksgiving Community Meal is taking place on Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 212 Church St. For more information, call 615-666-2003.
Red Boiling Springs Christmas ParadeThe Red Boiling Springs Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 4, 2021 at 6 p.m. Be in line by 4 p.m. to be judged. Pre-registration online is available until Nov. 27 for $15. To pre-register for the parade, please complete the entry form online: The37150.org, scroll down to events and follow the Christmas parade links, or use the following link https://forms.gle/vCJ9ftjnb9ai4kLx6 to take you directly to the entry form.
After you submit your entry form, please pay your entry fee online: https://py.pl/2X6l3, or by mail: 37150 Community Center, P.O. Box 174, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150 (Please make the check payable to 37150 Community Center Inc.) The entry fee helps cover the expenses of the parade. Thank you!
If you have any questions or concerns, please, contact: Amber Jackson at 615-561-0899 (call or text) or email: 37150CommunityCenter@gmail.com Sign-up the day of the parade for $20
Calvary Baptist Christmas backpack programCalvary Baptist Church — located at 6851 Highway 52 East in Lafayette — will once again be participating in its Christmas backpack program. The church will be giving away backpacks for children age 2-17 who are in need of one of the backpacks, which contain a variety of essential supplies. Those backpacks will be given away on the morning of Dec. 11, following a light breakfast that will be provided and a Christmas program held at the church. The children and their families are invited to the program. Interested individuals must register by Dec. 4. For more information or to register, call Craig Harris at 615-633-8090.
17th Annual Coat and Toy DriveCash Express is hosting its 17th Annual Coat and Toy Drive for the Children. Cash Express is accepting toys, coats, shoes (washable), clothing and non-perishable food items in drop off locations in the area. All items must be dropped off by Dec. 15. For more information, call 615-666-8959. Cash Express is located at 614 Hwy 52 Bypass east in Lafayette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.