Cole to preach at Lafayette Missionary BaptistCasey Cole will preach at Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church, located at 302 College St. in Lafayette, at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
Downtown SoundThe Hartsville Rotary Club is sponsoring Downtown Sound, a free public concert series that will be held on Court Street in Hartsville on the second Thursday of each month, through Sept. 14.
Local food trucks and vendors will be present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with live music playing from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, contact Mike Potts at 615-542-2957.
Macon MemoriesThe annual Macon Memories event will be held on Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. at Lafayette’s Key Park, located at 208 Church St. in Lafayette. The event — which is sponsored by the Macon County Health Council and other community partners — honors friends and loved ones who have been affected by suicide.
For more information, call Brenda Harper at 615-972-3257.
Makin’ Macon FitThe 29th annual Makin’ Macon Fit will be held on Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at Macon County Junior High School, located at 1003 Highway 52 Bypass in Lafayette.
There will be a 5K run, three-mile walk, one-mile walk, gaga ball and kids events.
For more information, call Macon Community Hospital at 615-666-2147.
Miss Autumn Beauty PageantThe Macon County High Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will be hosting the Miss Autumn Beauty Pageant on Sept. 16 in the Macon County High auditorium.
Age divisions are 0-9 months, 10-18 months, 19-35 months, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-9 years old, 10-12 years old, 13-15 years old and 16-19 years old.
A queen and three alternates will receive either a crown or trophies in each age division. Contestants can enter other categories as well for a $5 fee for each category entered. Admission is $5 for individual age 6 and older.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the pageant will begin at 10 a.m. For more information, call Macon County High at 615-666-4320.
Commodities distributionThe Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) will hold a commodities distribution for Macon County on Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA Office, located at 607 Highway 52 Bypass East in Lafayette.
Trick or treat on the squareThere will be trick-or-treating on the Lafayette square on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
For more information, call the public square location of Macon Bank & Trust at 615-666-6448.
L.B.J.&C. Head Start registrationThe Lafayette and Red Boiling Springs L.B.J.&C. Head Start centers are currently enrolling children age 3-5 in their program. L.B.J.&C. Head Start serves children traditionally and also focuses on family well-being. Head Start assists families in obtaining their general education diploma (GED), furthering education, seeking employment, obtain affordable housing, and much more. For more information, call the Lafayette office at 615-666-4392 or the Red Boiling Springs office at 615-699-2225.
Masonic Lodge practiceThe Lafayette Masonic Lodge No. 543 will have practice each Monday evening at 6 p.m. All masons are invited. For more information, call Danny Robinson at 615-655-4152.
