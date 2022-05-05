Teacher Appreciation Day is May 12 at The Barn on Church StreetTeacher Appreciation Day is Thursday, May 12 at The Barn on Church Street beginning at 1 p.m.
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.
A Teacher of the Year will be named, retiring teachers will be recognized and there will be door prizes.
Commodities distribution May 17 in MaconThe Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency will have a commodities distribution for Macon County on May 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Macon County UCHRA office.
Sign-ups will be available at the distribution site.
The project is funded by a grant contract with the state of Tennessee.
Vitamin D screenings weekdays during May at hospitalVitamin D screenings are available Monday through Friday during May at the Macon County Hospital from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 615-666-2147 for more information.
Lions Club to have steak sandwich sale at Save-a-LotThe Lafayette Lions Club will have a steak sandwich sale Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette Save-a-Lot at 415 Hwy. 52 East.
The meals, which include a steak sandwich, chips, a drink and a dessert, are $10. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted.
For more information, contact Angela Fuqua at 615-670-1829 or Ashlea Carter at 615-670-8190.
Big Payback to support nonprofits set for Friday, May 6The Big Payback, which raises money and awareness for nonprofits, is Friday, May 6. Vision 2020 will be participating.
Contact Rita at 615-388-3046 or watch the Facebook page @vision2020inc.com for more information.
Hwy. 52 Yard Sale set for May 20-21The Hwy. 52 Yard Sale, which starts along the highway from Interstate 65 Exit 117 to the Overton County line, going through Orlinda, Portland, Westmoreland, Lafayette, Red Boiling Springs and Celina, is set for May 20-21.
For more information, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615-325-9032; the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce at 615-644-2147; the Celina Chamber of Commerce at 931-243-3338; or Orlinda City Hall at 615-654-3366.
Decoration service at Will Gregory Cemetery set for May 22The Will Gregory Cemetery on Sycamore Valley Road will have a decoration service Sunday May 22 at 2 p.m. Bro. Jerry Shrum will preach.
Donations for upkeep may be made to John O. Smith, treasurer, at 524 Gum Springs Road, Lafayette, TN 37083, or to committeemen Wayne Gregory and Dennis Gregory. For more information, contact John at 615-388-2056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.