Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. William Cherry was killed in an automobile accident while on duty during the overnight hours last Friday evening.

Early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m. a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Devin Slayton of Tennessee was traveling north on Highway 10 and crossed the center line, striking Cherry’s Dodge Durango as he was traveling south. The 55-year-old Cherry died due to injuries sustained from the accident.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.