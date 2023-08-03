Macon County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. William Cherry was killed in an automobile accident while on duty during the overnight hours last Friday evening.
Early Saturday morning, around 1 a.m. a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Devin Slayton of Tennessee was traveling north on Highway 10 and crossed the center line, striking Cherry’s Dodge Durango as he was traveling south. The 55-year-old Cherry died due to injuries sustained from the accident.
Slayton was transported to the hospital, and there could be charges pending.
After visitation was held at Lafayette’s Anderson & Son Funeral Home on Monday and Tuesday, funeral services for Cherry were held Wednesday afternoon at the Macon County High School, with Tim McHenry and chaplain Jim Cubic officiating the service. Interment followed at the Gamaliel Cemetery in Gamaliel, Kentucky.
Cherry is survived by his wife, Alatheia Fox Cherry and three children.
In 2010, Cherry graduated from the regional law enforcement training academy at Walters State Community College in Morristown and began his career in law enforcement in Clay County. Cherry then served as a police officer in Red Boiling Springs before joining the Macon County Sheriff’s Department.
As a result of his involvement in multiple law enforcement agencies, Cherry was known by many from Macon County and surrounding areas.
Jeff Hix, a detective with the Lafayette Police Department, was well-acquainted with Cherry and has fond memories of his colleague.
“We are a brotherhood,” Hix said. “It breaks your heart anytime an officer passes away, no matter if you knew them or not.
“Like the saying goes ... we’re the thin blue line. There isn’t a whole lot of us. When one hurts, we all hurt.”
